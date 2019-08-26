Former NFL Lineman's Son Arrested For Murdering His Parents

Dylan John Bennett, son of former NFL lineman Barry and Carol Bennett was arrested over the weekend and faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his parents.

According to NBC, The Todd County Sheriff's Office said Dylan Bennett was inside a Cancun hotel Saturday when he was taken in by authorities. Bennett contacted County Sheriff Steve Och earlier that day to say he would turn himself into the FBI, however, Mexican authorities didn't receive such notification and arrested him prior.

Barry Bennett, 63, and his wife Carol, who would've turned 64 Thursday, were found dead inside their Long Prairie, Minneapolis home last week. Police say Barry was shot several times in the head and the torso, while Carol was shot multiple times in the back and torso.

Barry filed a criminal complaint with the sheriff's office in December stating his son expressed thoughts of killing his parents while in a mental health treatment facility.

The elder Bennett was last seen Monday at about noon, while his son was seen earlier that day driving his car after withdrawing large sums of money from the banket. Carol's debit and credit card were used in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Ohio on Monday. Her car was later found in Columbus, Ohio. Dylan reportedly purchased a flight from Ohio to Cancun.

Barry Bennett played in the NFL for 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings.