Big Sean and A$AP Ferg Perform "Bezerk" At 2019 VMAs
It’s only been two years since Big Sean’s last album, but it feels like it’s been a lot longer – and recent months have seen him making his return. As fans await his next full-length project, they got a chance to hear new music from him at the Video Music Awards with a performance of “Bezerk,” his new song featuring A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy.
After an introduction by DJ Khaled, Sean and Ferg represented their respective stomping grounds of Detroit and Harlem. They traded bars back and forth, controlling the stage as backup dancers performed behind them. Then, near the end of the performance, Sean and Khaled briefly joined in with the dancers themselves.
Big Sean and A$AP Ferg have both had busy summers. Sean announced his return with the release of “Overtime,” and then he released the single and accompanying music video for “Single Again.” A$AP Ferg just released his new EP Floor Seats, and announced an upcoming North American tour with Murda Beatz and MadeInTYO.
Watch Big Sean and A$AP Ferg perform “Bezerk” above.