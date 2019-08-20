Big Sean Donates $100K Recording Studio To Detroit Boys And Girls Club

"It's important that we keep that legacy of being one of the music's backbones. We've got a reputation to uphold."

Detroit native Big Sean gave back to his community in a huge way on Saturday (Aug. 17). As a part of his second annual DON Weekend hosted by his Sean Anderson Foundation, a $100,00 production studio was installed on the city's west side at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club.

Equipped with headphones, audio workstations, DJ controllers and mini-performance stage, Sean's latest investment follows the 2015 recording studio that he opened at his alma mater Cass Tech, as reported by Detroit Free Press.

"It's a full-circle moment when your neighborhood supports you and holds you high, and you're in a position to be able to hold it up your own way and take it further," Sean said. President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan region, Shawn Wilson, said the space will include three video-editing bays and an audio-mixing console. Live intimate performances, movie nights, and classes with topics will also be held.

DON Weekend featured a block party, carnival rides, food trucks, a self-care panel, and more.