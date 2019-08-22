Black Women's Equal Pay Day Addresses Race And Gender Biases In The Work Place

As of 2017, black women who work full-time yearly will make 61 cents for every dollar earned by white men, and that gap will total to $23,653 less for the full year, as reported by The Center for American Progress.

August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, and the conversation generates a buzz of the huge pay gap among black women and their fellow counterparts. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "Black women would need to work more than 60 years to earn what a white man earns in 40 years."

#BlackWomensEqualPay has taken Twitter by storm with personal testimonies, stories, and insight on the discrimination black women face in the workplace. CNBC reports that (April 2) was a historic day as it marked that the average women had earned the same pay as men from the previous year.

"The race and gender pay gap facing Black women in this country is not new and not only continues to erode black women's economic standing, but also the hampers the economic stability of their families and our greater economy," said Jocelyn Frye, a senior fellow with CAP's Women's Initiative.

United States of Women report statistics circling around the black women pay gap including labor force, the LGBTQ community, and more.

1. In 2017, Black women’s labor force participation rate was 60.3%, compared with roughly 56% for white women, Asian American women & Latinx women. But this higher labor force participation rate has not translated into higher earnings...#BlackWomensEqualPay#BlackWomenCantWait — UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

3. Black women earn an estimated $946,120 less than white, non-Hispanic men over the course of a 40-year career. #BlackWomensEqualPay #BlackWomenCantWait#BlackWomensEqualPayDay — UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

6. 64% of Black mothers are the primary or sole breadwinners for their family. #BlackWomensEqualPay#BlackWomensEqualPayDay #BlackWomenCantWait — UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

