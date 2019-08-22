women-equal-pay-1566508459
Getty Images

Black Women's Equal Pay Day Addresses Race And Gender Biases In The Work Place

August 22, 2019 - 5:17 pm by Alexis Reese

As of 2017, black women who work full-time yearly will make 61 cents for every dollar earned by white men, and that gap will total to $23,653 less for the full year, as reported by The Center for American Progress

August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, and the conversation generates a buzz of the huge pay gap among black women and their fellow counterparts. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "Black women would need to work more than 60 years to earn what a white man earns in 40 years."

#BlackWomensEqualPay has taken Twitter by storm with personal testimonies, stories, and insight on the discrimination black women face in the workplace. CNBC reports that (April 2) was a historic day as it marked that the average women had earned the same pay as men from the previous year.

"The race and gender pay gap facing Black women in this country is not new and not only continues to erode black women's economic standing, but also the hampers the economic stability of their families and our greater economy," said Jocelyn Frye, a senior fellow with CAP's Women's Initiative.

United States of Women report statistics circling around the black women pay gap including labor force, the LGBTQ community, and more.

For more information click here.

Popular

20 Year Old Takes His Life After Being Bullied For Dating A Trans Woman

From the Web

More on Vibe

21 Savage To Perform At Genius IQ/BBQ
21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

21 Savage To Headline Genius IQ/BBQ Summer Concert

Brooklyn is about to get a little hotter. 21 Savage is set to headline the third annual Genius IQ summer concert event Saturday (Sept. 7) at Genius headquarters in Brooklyn, NY. Genius first made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 19).

The jam session will celebrate "music knowledge and the platform's global community of artists and superfans," as stated in an official press release. Presented by Boost Mobile, the deeply engaging experience will include Genius's signature music trivia in their trivia arcade. The Genius Test will challenge attendees allowing them to show off and brag on their music knowledge with the hopes that they can snag a prize or two.

"Our biggest priority is the atmosphere we create for intimacy and deep engagement between artists and fans, which also mirrors what Genius does on the internet every day," said Elizabeth Milch, director of content at Genius.

🔥 @21savage / @DojaCat / @liltjay / @yungbabytate / @omarapollo / @imdestinyrogers / @IAm__Annmarie 🔥 💡 IQ/BBQ IS BACK 💡 we’re hosting our third annual live concert series on Saturday, 9/7 more info 👉 https://t.co/jGZKldSpPG#GeniusIQBBQ presented by @boostmobile pic.twitter.com/VFzLsC0vKX

— Genius (@Genius) August 20, 2019

The end-of-summer live celebration will also feature the likes of Doja Cat, Lil Tjay, Ann Marie, Yung Baby Tate, Destiny Rogers, Omar Apollo, and the sounds of DJ sets by JINX, S.WHIT, VRYWVY, and more.

Originally founded in 2009 as Rap Genius, the Brooklyn-based company is known for sitting artists down and annotating hip-hop lyrics. The platform has welcomed and introduced the sounds and styles of Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, and more.

Tickets are free and are available at iqbbq.genius.com.

Continue Reading
jermaine-dupri-jay-z-1566498566
Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Says Jay-Z Didn't Advise Him To Turn Down NFL Deal

After Bryan-Michael Cox and DJ Funkmaster Flex made separate claims that Jay-Z advised Jermaine Dupri to turn down a deal with the NFL, the record producer, songwriter, and rapper sat down with Big Tigger on Atlanta's V103 Wednesday (Aug. 21) to deny the claims.

Dupri said his deal with the league was to "curate a series of free shows held at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park" and the event would happen before the Super Bowl. In 2018, the rapper took to his Instagram with the official post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jan 26th lets go!!!!! @atlsuperbowl53

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Oct 26, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

"He and I never had a conversation where he told me 'don't do what you're doing," the So So Def producer said. "What our conversation was, 'You know what side I'm on, I understand what you're doing.' That's what the conversation was."

Here's a quick timeline of the alleged rumors:

Cox joined a Twitter live stream with LoolaTV on Wednesday (Aug. 14) to make the claim that Jay-Z advised Dupri to turn down an NFL partnership. "We're also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it ... not even a year ago."

I'm Live via https://t.co/KJikcZcXvl @LoolaTv https://t.co/8UBOZkVKnS

— Bryan-Michael Cox (@bryanmichaelcox) August 14, 2019

Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex posted on Monday (Aug. 19) to confirm Cox's story:

I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI... HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING... “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA”

FUNKFLEX

— Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 19, 2019

 

Watch Dupri's full interview below.

Continue Reading
2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome- Day 1
Getty Images

ICONOLOGY: Missy Elliott Dropping Collection Of New Songs Tonight

Missy Elliott has had an incredible 2019.

The superstar is not only finally receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs this coming Monday (Aug. 26), the Virginia native also became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College Of Music. She's celebrating her standout year with her longtime fans by releasing new music.

ICONOLOGY is a collection of new songs that are meant to make the listener throw it back to the times when music made us want to move. She revealed the news on social media.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram." THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!... Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology."

We're hoping there are some eye-popping videos to accompany these new songs. Check out her post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

6h ago

The Women Of POWER Talk Love, Loyalty & Control In New Digital Cover Story

Music News

21h ago

Exclusive: Aaliyah's New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Revealed

News

7h ago

Damon Dash On JAY-Z's NFL Deal : 'Jay Ain't Sh*t'