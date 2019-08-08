Blueface Says He Slept With Over 1,000 Women And Errr... Okay?

Blueface stopped by L.A.-based radio show Big Boy's Neighborhood to discuss life and his career, where he made a more-than-a-bit alarming statement about his sex life.

According to the "Thotiana" rapper, he's slept with over 1,000 women in just six months. Ick.

"Probably like a thousand… I’m a f**ker, I’m a f**ker,” he mentioned when Big Boy asked him about how many women he's been with this year. "It's like sometimes it might be a threesome, it might be a foursome. I done had a fivesome! Me and four girls...it was pretty hard."

He also discussed that he's into polyamory; he's currently with the mother of his child and another girlfriend. He says the relationship is a "trio" and came about after both women found out about each other. The 22-year-old continues by stating that his son's mother is not "open" to his relationship and bringing other women into their mix, but she's "tired of him lying to [them]."

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper defends kicking his mother and sister out of his house and also gets praised by Birdman, who makes an appearance at the studio. Take a look at his comments above around the 7:50 mark.