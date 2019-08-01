2019 CMT Music Awards - Show
Getty Images

BBC Radio Host Says 'Boys Eleven Men' In News Drop About Lil Nas X's Chart Record

August 1, 2019 - 10:49 am by VIBE

As we (should) know, while it's stylized Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B group is pronounced 'Boys To Men.' However, a BBC radio host mustn't have gotten the over 30-year memo.

In a recent news drop about Lil Nas X's triumph over Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber to break the all-time No. 1 chart record with his hit "Old Town Road," an unnamed reporter called the group by a hilariously wrong name.

“Lil Nas X’s hit has now spent 17 weeks at number one," the man says. "That’s longer than 'Despacito' in 2017, and 'One Sweet Day' by Mariah Carey and Boyz Eleven Men in 1995."

Sheesh.

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old broke the all-time Billboard Hot 100 chart record with the song. Since dropping in late-2018, it's gained resurgence and also gained several remixes featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and a member of the hit K-Pop group, BTS.

Ava DuVernay Shares Devastating Detail About Korey Wise’s Girlfriend

Courtroom
Getty Images

Philadelphia Man Cleared Of Murder Charges After Spending 21 Years In Prison

A Philadelphia man was fully exonerated after serving 21 years in prison. John Miller, 44, had been incarcerated for more nearly half of his life and on Wednesday (July 31), family members greeted him with tears as he was released from a Pennsylvania prison.

“Soon as I stepped out the doors I just looked up and was just thankful and blessed for what God has done for me,” the newly freed Miller said.

In 1997, Miller was wrongfully convicted of fatally shooting Anthony Mullen  at a Philadelphia train station during a robbery attempt the year prior. The case went cold for months until Miller’s neighbor, David Williams, was arrested by police over an unrelated burglary and offered up false information on Mullen’s murder in exchange for leniency, Penn Live reports. Williams claimed Miller killed Mullen, and despite having no physical evidence tying him to the crime, Miller was arrested and convicted of murder. According to NBC News Philadelphia, Williams later admitted to being the actual shooter, but it did nothing to help Miller’s case and he spent two decades in prison.

When Philadelphia D.A. Attorney Larry Krasner took office in 2018, he vowed to reform the city’s prison system and to help end mass incarceration. Since then, several people in the city have been freed on wrongful convictions.

Eight years ago, Miller contacted the Pennsylvania Innocence Project for help. Miller’s lawyers filed numerous appeals all of which were denied, until a federal court offered him hope. The higher court granted a motion of relief provided that Krasner’s office reviewed the case. The case was transferred over to the DOA’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which led to Miller's conviction being vacated.

“I just kept the faith, stayed positive, and I knew that one day justice was going to be served,” Miller told reporters.

Miller is one of two Philadelphia men whose murder convictions were overturned in the last week, and among seven people exonerated in the city this year.

 

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kevin Winter

Katy Perry And Record Label Ordered To Pay $2.78 Million In “Dark Horse” Lawsuit

Katy Perry, Capitol Records and her “Dark Horse” collaborators, including Dr. Luke, were ordered to pay $2.78 million in the copyright infringement lawsuit involving the pop star’s 2013 single, a jury decided Thursday (Aug. 1).

The court decision came less than a week after Christian rapper Marcus Gray successfully argued that “Dark Horse” copied a portion of his 2009 track, “Joyful Noise.”

According to the Associated Press, Perry must pay roughly $550,000 in damages, while her record label will pick up the majority of the multi-million dollar judgment.

Perry’s lawyers plan to appeal. “The writers of Dark Hose consider this a travesty of justice,” said Perry’s attorney Christine Lepera.

Gray, whose stage name is “Flame,” originally sought $20 million in damages but was happy with the court decision, AP reports. The jury ruling is the latest chapter in the five-year legal battle brought on by Gray and his co-writers Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwuhis.

“Dark Horse,” which features a verse from Juicy J, was co-written by Perry, Sarah Hudson, and the song’s producers Max Martin, Cirkut, and Dr. Luke.

Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Getty Images

Drake Releases ‘Care Package’ Compilation Album

Drake's Care Package has officially arrived. The Toronto native cooked up a surprise compilation album filled with fan favorites that never officially became singles, he announced via social media Thursday (Aug. 1).

Released Friday (Aug. 2), Care Package, features a carousel of 17-tracks including, “Dreams Money Can Buy,” 5AM in Toronto,” “Jodeci Freestyle” featuring J. Cole, and “Girls Love Beyonce” featuring James Fauntleroy.

The Grammy winner called the project a collection of “Some of our most important moments together available in one place.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package. 🦉

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 1, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

As he gears up for the debut of his sixth studio album, Drake has been delivering a good amount of music lately. Aside from being featured on Chris Brown's “No Guidance” and Rick Ross' “Gold Roses,” Champagne Papi celebrated the Toronto Raptors NBA Championship win with a two track release in June called, The Best In the World Pack 

Care Package is available on all streaming platforms. Stream the album below.

