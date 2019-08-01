BBC Radio Host Says 'Boys Eleven Men' In News Drop About Lil Nas X's Chart Record
As we (should) know, while it's stylized Boyz II Men, the legendary R&B group is pronounced 'Boys To Men.' However, a BBC radio host mustn't have gotten the over 30-year memo.
In a recent news drop about Lil Nas X's triumph over Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber to break the all-time No. 1 chart record with his hit "Old Town Road," an unnamed reporter called the group by a hilariously wrong name.
“Lil Nas X’s hit has now spent 17 weeks at number one," the man says. "That’s longer than 'Despacito' in 2017, and 'One Sweet Day' by Mariah Carey and Boyz Eleven Men in 1995."
Sheesh.
Earlier this week, the 20-year-old broke the all-time Billboard Hot 100 chart record with the song. Since dropping in late-2018, it's gained resurgence and also gained several remixes featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and a member of the hit K-Pop group, BTS.
This is one of the greatest BBC News radio moments ever, IMO. pic.twitter.com/Iowl5qIJgj
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 31, 2019