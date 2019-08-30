Brother Of Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Charged With Triple Murder

Tevin Biles-Thomas brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with three murders during a 2018 shooting on New Year's Eve in Ohio.

All charges were announced in a joint statement by Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office as reported by CNN announcing that Biles-Thomas, an active duty member of the Army, was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and perjury.

The night of the shooting involved a group of uninvited guests that walked into an Airbnb property where a fight broke out, according to authorities. The altercation resulted in gunfire where Delvaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, both died at the scene. A third victim, Devaughn Gibson, 23, later died at the hospital.

According to NBC News, the indictment reads that Biles-Thomas, "had a firearm on or about his person or under his control while committing the offense and displayed the firearm, brandished the firearm, indicated that he possessed the firearm, or used it to facilitate" crimes.

"The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley. "It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek for these victims."

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday (Sept. 13). He is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia.