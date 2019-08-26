Buddie From Dem Franchize Boyz Passes Away

An Instagram post surfaced on the group's page paying homage to the late Atlanta-based artist.

Award-winning and chart-topping hip-hop group, Dem Franchize Boyz, has confirmed that one of their members lost his battle to cancer on Sunday (Aug. 25). Buddie (born Gerald Tiller) reportedly passed away from stage 4 cancer, Revolt reports.

View this post on Instagram 🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

View this post on Instagram R.I.P Buddy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #demfranchizeboyz A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

The quartet originally signed to Universal Records in 2004, which consisted of Buddie, Bernard "Jizzal Man" Leverette, Maurice "Parlae" Gleaton, and Jamall "Pimpin" Willingham. They released their hit single "White Tee" which climbed to the No. 79 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 off their self-titled album the same year.

In 2005, they signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def record label, dropping hits like "I Think They Like Me" which reached Top 15 on the Hot 100 charts and their certified platinum hit "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" that hit No. 7. Racking up an American Music Award, BET Hip Hop Award, Soul Train Award, and RIAA accreditation, Dem Franchise Boyz went on to deliver fans three studio albums.

Earlier this year Dem Franchize Boyz was featured on King Critical's latest single "Get It & Go."