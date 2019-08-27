Bun B Shoots Intruder In Armed Robbery
August 27, 2019 - 10:31 pm by VIBE Staff

While Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A are using chicken sandwich wars to fatten their bottom line, Bun B is putting his cooking skills to good use. The rap legend teamed with Chef Alex Padilla, of Houston’s Antone’s Famous Po Boys, for a chicken sandwich that will benefit a local charity.

The “Hot Wang Sandwich” includes features fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickled celery and bacon on a toasted Chabata Bun with olive oil and blue cheese, or ranch dressing. The sandwich sells for $8.95 with all proceeds benefitting Second Serving a Houston-based organization that picks up excess food from various hotels, caterers retailer and more, to help feed those in need.

The food collaboration is part of a charity program for Seconds Servings, called “H-Town Originals.” Padilla will also donate an additional $5,000 to the charity of the Houston celeb whose sandwich rakes in the most money. Bun B is the first to participate and sales are looking good. "It's been going well," he told Houston affiliate ABC 13. "We've been getting a lot of demand for the sandwich, we're turning over a lot of sandwiches and, you know, raising money for a good cause."

Bun B continued, "It goes towards a good thing and I thought I could come up with a good concept for a sandwich and I think we did a good idea.”

The speciality sandwiches will be on the menu until the end of September. See more on the charity effort in the video below.

Suspected Serial Rapist Was Hired As An Atlanta Police Recruit In 2018

A suspected serial rapist who was hired as a police recruit in Atlanta was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 27) after DNA evidence linked him to seven assaults and one sexual battery.

During a press conference, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts took responsibility for hiring 24-year-old Kenneth Thomas Bowen III last year.

Bowen "was hired, by me, in June of 2018, and he was also terminated by me on Sept. 12, 2018," Roberts said. "He was removed from this agency during the academy process for being absent without leave. During the internal investigation, he was untruthful, which caused me to separate him from this agency."

The chief explained Bowen was scheduled to attend academy training and didn't arrive on time. When a superior questioned, Bowen reportedly said he was 30 minutes away. He didn't arrive for another three or four hours. When questioned about his whereabouts, Bowen didn't have a solid alibi.

"Had he not attempted to join the ranks of the Clayton County Police Department, it's questionable as to when we would have apprehended him," Roberts said.

The chief made it clear that Roberts was a recruit and "never a certified police officer with this agency."

The department caught onto Bowen after reviewing 911 calls about a suspicious people. Clayton County Police Lt. Tom Reimers said most of Bowen's alleged attacks took place within a two-mile radius of his home.

"We reviewed those calls and looked for names and the calls to see if perhaps an officer had in fact contacted him at some point in the past and run his name and birth date," Reimers said. "That did lead to obtaining his name and birth date from a call from 2016."

A search warrant was obtained last week and reportedly officer watched for Bowen at his current job and tailed him as he made his way back to his Clayton County, home. A traffic stop was conducted in which his DNA was taken. The positive DNA results came back Tuesday.

"We are in a safer state today because of Kenneth Bowen's arrest," the chief said.

Thanks To Black Twitter's Influence, Popeyes Is Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

After a debate over which fast-food eatery has the best chicken sandwiches, it was announced via Twitter that Popeyes is currently out of the tasty meal.

Popeyes overwhelmingly overtook Chick-Fil-A in the debate, which prompted a massive wave of new customers eager to try out this nationally-renowned sandwich.

“Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now),” the company wrote on Twitter. However, in the comments of the tweet, which accompanied a video echoing the same sentiment, they let their followers know that they can download the Popeyes app and turn on their push notifications so that they know when the sandwich returns.

Since last week, hilarious stories have come out about people trying to ride the Popeyes wave. Rapper Quavo is reportedly selling chicken sandwiches for $1,000 each.

Have you had their chicken sandwich? Let us know what you think about it in the comments.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr

— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

There's just something about Joe's velvet and soulful voice that catches the ear and the heart. It's why a good number of his songs like "I Wanna Know" and "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" are still in heavy R&B rotation. It's also why many fans were outraged when they didn't hear his voice welcome them to the season 6 premiere of Power last week.

"Big Rich Town" by 50 Cent and Joe has been the theme song of the hit show since its creation in 2014 until the entertainer released the remix this month with Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. While there's nothing wrong with Songz's vocals, fans are comfortable with Joe's version of the song, which caused a hilarious social media uproar over the weekend.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), Joe finally responded to all of the memes and fan love for his version on social media. "All in favor say I! FANS HAVE A LOT OF #Power," he said. "Y'all are amazing! Will hit y'all once I'm settled in Africa. @50cent - ALL LOVE. We made a classic."

50 Cent joked about changing the theme song back to Joe's version after the uproar. "These motherf**kers talking about Trey Songz, all haven't bought a Joe CD in years and yall wanna talk about Trey Songz," he joked. "Trey did that as a favor to me. I'm a have to put it back the way it was."

Which version do you like better? Take a listen to both and enjoy the jokes below.

Ummm, who told them to remix the theme song? Let this be a one time thing. Change that shit back by next week #Power #PowerTV

— Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) August 25, 2019

Me when the new POWER theme song came on. pic.twitter.com/0is3lA2icl

— LEWIS (@theonevjl_vj) August 25, 2019

Me to the person who decided to change the #Power theme song pic.twitter.com/LJe2zvz2jj

— Aaliyah Jay (@AaliyahJay) August 26, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SoulBounce (@soul.bounce) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHUR FM (@whurfm) on Aug 28, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Facts if it ait broke dont try to fix it #power #powerthemesong #theme #song #jesshilarious #lol #50cent #50

A post shared by Vaughn Gray (@champfitring) on Aug 28, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💜Tiffany Danielle 💜 (@mommyofjaylani88) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Aug 26, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I can’t even watch the show again without getting annoyed every time I hear @treysongz bring back Joe! Love u Trey but this was not for u boo! #powerthemesong #power #joevoicematters

A post shared by Rachel Rouzan (@creolediva) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ash (@ashleigh_edwina) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

 

Continue Reading

