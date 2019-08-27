Bun B Teams With Houston Eatery To Create Sandwich For Charity
While Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A are using chicken sandwich wars to fatten their bottom line, Bun B is putting his cooking skills to good use. The rap legend teamed with Chef Alex Padilla, of Houston’s Antone’s Famous Po Boys, for a chicken sandwich that will benefit a local charity.
The “Hot Wang Sandwich” includes features fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickled celery and bacon on a toasted Chabata Bun with olive oil and blue cheese, or ranch dressing. The sandwich sells for $8.95 with all proceeds benefitting Second Serving a Houston-based organization that picks up excess food from various hotels, caterers retailer and more, to help feed those in need.
View this post on Instagram
Fried chicken. Buffalo sauce. Blue cheese-ranch dressing. Pickled celery. Bacon bits. On a toasted ciabatta bun with olive oil. Made right in front of you. And it’s supporting @secondservingshouston so it’s for a good cause. @popeyeslouisianakitchen and @chickfila can’t touch this! Head over to @antones1962 and try it! Available until the end of September! Tell them Bun sent ya!
The food collaboration is part of a charity program for Seconds Servings, called “H-Town Originals.” Padilla will also donate an additional $5,000 to the charity of the Houston celeb whose sandwich rakes in the most money. Bun B is the first to participate and sales are looking good. "It's been going well," he told Houston affiliate ABC 13. "We've been getting a lot of demand for the sandwich, we're turning over a lot of sandwiches and, you know, raising money for a good cause."
Bun B continued, "It goes towards a good thing and I thought I could come up with a good concept for a sandwich and I think we did a good idea.”
The speciality sandwiches will be on the menu until the end of September. See more on the charity effort in the video below.