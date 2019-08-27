2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Light Up The Dance Floor With "Señorita" At MTV VMAs

August 27, 2019

The chemistry was sizzling between the duo as they gazed into one another's eyes, sharing a hot and quick dance number.

Camila Cabello embodied an angelic seductive goddess as she stood alongside her beau Shawn Mendes while they performed their hit single "Señorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Glowing string lights covered the stage as the Cuban-American songstress belted lyrics, staying close by Mendes' side, sporting an all-white sheer embellished fit. Keeping it simple, Mendes rocked a white tank, suspenders, black pants, and his acoustic guitar to let his leading lady shine but still gave fans his sultry notes.

The chemistry was sizzling between the duo as they gazed into one another's eyes, sharing a hot and quick dance number. Cabello and Mendes are just as in sync on the stage as they are off it; their budding friendship has grown into a romantic relationship.

Before the VMAs came to an end, the Island Records track was awarded Best Collaboration. "Señorita" was also nominated for Song Of The Summer, Best Art Direction, and Best Choreography.

 

Watch the couple heat up the stage below.

