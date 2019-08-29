capital-one-
Drew Angerer

The Capital One Hacker Faces 25 Years In Prison

August 29, 2019 - 1:31 pm by VIBE

More than 100 million Americans and six million Canadians were affected by the data breach.

The woman responsible for Capital One's data breach, which affected 106 million people faces 25 years in prison for her actions.

ABC News reports, Paige A Thompson is scheduled for arraignment inside a Seattle U.S. district court on Sept 5. Thompson, 33, who is also known as "erratic," faces charges of wire fraud and computer fraud and abuse.

Capital One said the March 2019 hacking would cost the bank $100 to $150 million in expenses that include notifying customers, credit monitoring, technology that was damaged during the hack and legal expenses.

About six million customers in Canada and 100 million in the United States were affected by the hack. The breach also includes applicants as well as customers.

According to the indictment, Thompson "created scanning software that allowed her to identify customers of a cloud computing company who had misconfigured their firewalls, allowing outside commands to penetrate and access their servers."

She then used the data she illegally accessed to take over computing power to mine cryptocurrency, which is known as "cryptojacking." Reportedly there is no evidence to support the belief Thompson sold any of the information she gathered.

Along with Capital One, Thompson's victims include telecom conglomerate outside the United States and a reported public research university.

Thompson remains in custody.

Popular

Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

From the Web

More on Vibe

marijuana-leaf-
Justin Sullivan

New York State Officially Decriminalizes Marijuana

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter Wednesday (Aug. 28) to announce a New York State law has gone into effect which will decriminalize the use of marijuana.

“Communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by laws governing marijuana for far too long, and today we are ending this injustice once and for all,” Cuomo's statement read.

“By providing individuals who have suffered the consequences of an unfair marijuana conviction with a path to have their records expunged and by reducing draconian penalties, we are taking a critical step forward in addressing a broken and discriminatory criminal justice process.”

Under the new law, New York resident with low-level marijuana convictions will have their records wiped.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services estimates 14,000 people from all five boroughs, and 11,000 across the state will qualify under the new law.

Also, marijuana possession under two ounces will be a violation, not a criminal offense. A fine of $50 will be given for those possessing less than one ounce, while those with one to two ounces will be fined the maximum of  $200.

Continue Reading
empty-courtroom
Spencer Weiner-Pool

Colorado Mom Convicted Of Murder For Throwing Newborn Over A Fence

Camille Wasinger-Konrad faces a life sentence after being found guilty of throwing her unnamed newborn daughter over her fence, resulting in the baby's death.

According to CNN, the 25-year-old committed the heinous act in the wee morning hours of January 2, 2018. Wasinger-Konrad said she woke up in the middle of the night with stomach pains and then gave birth to her daughter in her bedroom.

Prosecutors laid out the heartwrenching details for jurors. Wasinger-Konrad reportedly covered the infant's nose and mouth to stop her from crying and waking up anyone. She then carried the baby to the back deck and threw her over the fence into her neighbor's yard. The neighbor found the child at 9:48 PM and called police.

"I just got rid of it," Wasinger-Konrad reportedly said during an interview recorded on a deputy's body cam.

The mother was found guilty Tuesday (Aug. 27) of first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, first-degree murder after deliberation, and tampering with physical evidence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo said Wasinger-Konrad's actions were deplorable to commit, especially against a defenseless child.

"This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor's fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known," Gallo said. "This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name."

The baby was left outside for 948 minutes.

Continue Reading
sat-prep-book
Mario Tama

Xavier University No Longer Requires SAT Or ACT Scores For Enrollment

Cincinnati's Xavier University announced Tuesday (Aug. 27) it's allowing prospective students to submit their applications sans their SAT and or ACT scores.

More than half of all Jesuit schools have adopted a sans-free standardized test score application. If students choose to offer their test results, they are free to do so, however, Xavier faculty said they're taking a holistic view when reviewing applicants.

"Schools are increasingly relying on other information and again, looking at students as whole individuals to make that decision," Aaron Meis, vice president for enrollment manager and student success at Xavier University said. "As a Jesuit university, it's very important to us that we evaluate the whole person when we're evaluating a candidate for admission, and students increasingly value that as well."

Meis said there isn't one thing that determines if a student is accepted into the school or not.

"This means every piece of an application is reviewed and considered in order to make a decision. One single item does not determine the admissibility, and a test-optional policy allows students to demonstrate their abilities in other ways."

Each year Xavier University receives 15,000 applications and Xavier accepts about 70 percent of them. Abby Kuhnell a freshman at Morehead State University in Kentucky thinks the decision is a fruitful one.

"You put these kids under so much stress and pressure to do well, and not all kids are test-takers. They're just not," she said.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

1d ago

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

News

1d ago

Thanks To Black Twitter's Influence, Popeyes Is Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

Music News

3d ago

Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs