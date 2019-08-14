Cardi B Wants To Team With Other Female Rappers For Song Inspired By Lil Kim

Cardi B says she wants to take a page out of Lil Kim’s book of rhymes for a new collaboration. Over the weekend, the Bronx native spoke with 92.3 The Beat's Big Boy’s Neighborhood about a secret project that she wants to record with four female rappers.

The topic came up when Cardi was asked about potentially doing a remake of Kimmy Blanco’s 1997 “Ladies Night” single.

“I want to do this remake, not of ‘Ladies Night,’ but it’s definitely like a ‘Lil Kim-inspired song,” she explained without revealing who she has wants on the collaboration. “I definitely [have] a couple of people [in mind]. I would say it but it’s a secret.”

“It’s very specific,” she continued. “I’ve really been having this idea from a Lil Kim song that I’ve been wanting to do for a very long time. I want to put four female rappers [on it]...one female rapper that is not signed.”

The Bronx native also spoke about politics, motherhood, having a wedding ceremony with husband, Offset, and her new album. “It’s definitely more pressure to do my second album because my first album did so good and it’s like damn how in the hell am I gonna’ beat that? But I feel like I have an ear for a hit…maybe I don’t, but the numbers say something else.”

Watch the full interview in the video above.