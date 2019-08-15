Cardi B Discusses Self-Acceptance In New Reebok Commercial

"I gotta be real with myself all the time. That's what I gotta do to stay me."

Cardi B has become Reebok’s It-girl. After her July campaign, the Bronx native starred in another commercial for the athleisure brand’s latest collection, Meet You There.

The 26-year-old rapper talks about the importance of accepting the parts of herself that might make her feel insecure. For Cardi (né Belcalis Almanzar), that is her thick Latin-New York accent. "A lot of people always talking about how I talk," she said. "I have a very deep accent, and I started feeling real insecure about it, but it's like, 'Nah, forget it.' I gotta be real with myself all the time. That's what I gotta do to stay me."

However, this isn’t the first time the “Press” rapper has revealed insecurities with her accent. In a 2018 GQ profile, she detailed how her accent makes it hard to record music.

"That's my biggest problem, that takes me a long time in the booth,” she said. “I be trying to pronounce words properly and without an accent. Each and every song from my album, I most likely did it over five times, because I'm really insecure about my accent when it comes to music. In person, I don't care."

In the commercial, Cardi also talks about how the Bronx has influenced her style, sporting chic items from the collection. According to Billboard, the Meet You There initiative retails from $25 to $70 and features sizes from XXS – XXXL.

Watch Cardi B star in the new campaign above.