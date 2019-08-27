Cassie Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Alex Fine During Birthday Weekend

Cassie had an unforgettable birthday! The pregnant singer, who turned 33 on Monday (Aug. 26), is officially engaged to her boyfriend and “best friend,” Alex Fine.

The mom-to-be kicked off her birthday weekend by debuting photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram, and followed up with footage of her engagement. Cassie shared video of the romantic moment, which went down over the weekend at a Compton horse stable, via Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 27) with the caption, “My favorite day ever!”

The footage features the O’Jay’s “Forever Mine,” and shows 26-year-old Fine giving Cassie a beautiful bouquet of flowers before surprising her by getting down on one knee and popping the question.

“I love you best friend,” she captioned a post-engagement photo with Fine. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The happy couple have been dating for less than a year, and with a baby on the way and a wedding to plan, things are certainly moving fast for the lovebirds. In January, Cassie confirmed that she was dating Fine, a bull rider and celebrity personal trainer. The announcement came three months after her split from Diddy.

Cassie opened up about her pregnancy for the first time in a recent interview with L’Officiel magazine. “My priorities have absolutely changed, not just for creating an amazing future and life for my daughter, but because I want her to be proud of me,” she told outlet. “I’ve heard people say that they’re nervous to raise females in today’s world, but I’m excited! I can’t wait to see her grow, learn and challenge the world right back!”

See Cassie’s pregnancy and engagement photos below.

