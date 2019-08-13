Charlamagne Responds To Nicki Minaj's Allegations Of Conducting A 'Hate Train' Against Her

Nicki Minaj hosted an explosive episode of her Beats 1 show Queen Radio yesterday (Aug. 12), where she had Joe Budden come on as a guest to address comments he made about her behavior. The rapper also made claims that media personality Charlamagne Tha God was conducting a "hate train" against her.

"Nicki and I have had conversations about this via phone call and via text message. We've had these discussions about this 'hate train,' it's not true," he said during today's episode of Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "If she wants to believe that and wants her fans to believe that, it's cool."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Charlamagne says he will always have respect for the Queens MC, however, he began questioning her after "Anaconda" was released.

"The moral of the story is I love Nicki Minaj," he continued. "And the respect she's telling everybody she deserves, she has already. I have gotten on this radio a million times and said this whole new wave of female rap is because of Nicki Minaj. She is the leader of the new school when it comes to female emcees and nobody can take that away from her."

On Queen Radio, Nicki implied that Charla teamed up with an ex-boyfriend of hers (likely Safaree Samuels) to blackball her.

"[Charlamagne] teamed up with an ex of mine who knew he needed to hang on to me to get attention," she alleges. "He went over there and said many lies about me and I couldn't say anything at the time because I was with someone, but this ex needed to stay afloat so he told lies on me. There were powerful men in this industry who were getting a check or a pat on the back for it thought, "It's time to get Nicki out of here.'"