Two Chicago Mothers Working To End Gun Violence Were Shot Dead

Both women were shot by members of a gang intending to kill a rival member who had just been released from prison.

Two Chicago mothers who fought against gun violence on the city's South Side were found shot dead.

Chantel Grant, 25 and Andrea Stoudemire 35, both from the Englewood neighborhood, were part of a group called Mothers Against Senseless Killings. The five-year-old grassroots organization aimed at counseling the youth in the neighborhood hoped to put a stop to the constant shootings.

According to reports, mothers from the area would "occupy" the corners handing out food and talking to the community's young people.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the intended target for Friday night's shooting was a 58-year-old gang member who had just been released from prison. In the spray of bullets from the drive-by, rival street gang members shot the man in his arm. Guglielmi said he isn't cooperating with police.

"We have no information to suggest they were the intended targets," he said.

The founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killings Tamar Manasseh won't accept Grant and Stoudemire, who had seven children between them, were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"They killed mothers on a corner where mothers sit every day," Manasseh said. "You don't have mothers killed in a place that is sacred to mothers and not take that as a message."

While speaking to CBS News, Manasseh said the women were on the corner handing out food and watching children play in a vacant lot. At the end of the day, the two mothers left to get food for themselves when bullets came flying out of a blue SUV.

"They can't even walk to the store without getting killed," said Manasseh. "They were killed for parenting."

Police have not made any arrests.