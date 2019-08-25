Is Chris Brown Having A Son?
Is Chris Brown having another baby? According to sources close to the entertainer, the answer is yes.
TMZ reports the 30-year-old singer will welcome his newest bundle of joy in the fall with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, who is allegedly pregnant with a boy. This will be Harris' first child and Brown's first boy. The Indigo artist is already a proud papa to his 5-year-old daughter Royalty who he had with Nia Guzman.
While Harris and Brown aren't together, the two are reportedly co-existing well and appear to have a handle on their forthcoming co-parenting.
News the former couple was expecting made its way to the Internet in June. However, fans raised a suspicious digital eyebrow when Brown commented on one of Harris' photos a month prior.
"Yup," he wrote. "BM bad."
BM being short-hand for "baby mama."
No word on the exact due date or what names the two have in mind, but as soon as we know you'll know.