Is Chris Brown Having A Son?

August 25, 2019 - 1:42 pm by VIBE

According to TMZ, Royalty is going to be a big sister.

Is Chris Brown having another baby? According to sources close to the entertainer, the answer is yes.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old singer will welcome his newest bundle of joy in the fall with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, who is allegedly pregnant with a boy. This will be Harris' first child and Brown's first boy. The Indigo artist is already a proud papa to his 5-year-old daughter Royalty who he had with Nia Guzman.

While Harris and Brown aren't together, the two are reportedly co-existing well and appear to have a handle on their forthcoming co-parenting.

News the former couple was expecting made its way to the Internet in June. However, fans raised a suspicious digital eyebrow when Brown commented on one of Harris' photos a month prior.

"Yup," he wrote. "BM bad."

BM being short-hand for "baby mama."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxN_iywBbWs/?utm_source=ig_embed

No word on the exact due date or what names the two have in mind, but as soon as we know you'll know.

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

The Same Company That Owns Mr. Potato Head Now Owns Death Row Records

The same company that owns Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, and thee Mr.Potato Head now owns the famous (and infamous) west coast record label Death Row Records.

Hasbro Toy Company purchased Entertainment One multimedia company, which also reportedly has a music division. According to Rolling Stone, E One's music label earned more than $30 million in 2019's first quarter. Six years ago, Entertainment One purchased Death Row's catalog for $280 million.

In a statement, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner expressed his excitement about owning the beloved and respected record label.

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling,” he said.

While Death Row records has gone down in history as one of hip-hop's most successful and influential labels, it's co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight has fallen from grace.

In October 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter, which was caught on surveillance. CNN reports he faced life in prison for one count of attempted murder after Knight maimed Cle "Bone" Sloan with his truck. Sloan survived the incident.

Getty Images

ICONOLOGY: Missy Elliott Dropping Collection Of New Songs Tonight

Missy Elliott has had an incredible 2019.

The superstar is not only finally receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs this coming Monday (Aug. 26), the Virginia native also became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College Of Music. She's celebrating her standout year with her longtime fans by releasing new music.

ICONOLOGY is a collection of new songs that are meant to make the listener throw it back to the times when music made us want to move. She revealed the news on social media.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram." THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!... Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology."

We're hoping there are some eye-popping videos to accompany these new songs. Check out her post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Getty Images

Lizzo Reacts To Hillary Clinton's "Truth Hurts" Tweet

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” may be over two years old, but it’s proven to be her most impactful hit yet. The track gained steam after being featured in Netflix’s Someone Great, and currently sits at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also garnered the attention of one of the biggest names in politics.

A video Lizzo posted on Twitter features Hillary Clinton and other former Presidential hopefuls standing and saluting the flag. While we may expect the National Anthem to play, “Truth Hurts” blares over the speaker instead.

Shortly after the video was posted, Hillary Clinton (or at least a very in-touch intern of hers) replied, tweeting out the song’s popular lyrics “I just took a DNA test, turns out…”

“@hillaryclinton just confirmed Truth Hurts is 100% the new national anthem... have a great day,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

The musician opened up about practically quitting music after “Truth Hurts” failed to take off initially.

“I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares,’” she told PEOPLE. “I was like, ‘F**k it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

She also recently teased a remix to the song with DaBaby.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out..."

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@hillaryclinton just confirmed Truth Hurts is 100% the new national anthem... have a great day 😀

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Aug 21, 2019 at 7:29am PDT

Nipsey Hussle's Family Announces Neighborhood Nip Foundation

Death Row Records Is Now Owned By A Toy Company

What The Year 1619 Means To Me