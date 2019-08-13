2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ciara And Russell Wilson Join MLS Seattle Sounders' Ownership Group

August 13, 2019 - 2:18 pm by Camille Augustin

The couple joins 20 other investors.

As a day she'll always hold near, Ciara announced her and husband Russell Wilson's co-ownership of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders franchise (Aug. 13). According to the Associated Press, the couple joins 20 other investors.

"@DangeRussWilson and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!" she began. "We can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football and Futbol is Family!"

The group consists of Seattle native Macklemore, a few of Microsoft's top executives, Pandora's former CEO Brian McAndrews, Softbank's managing partner Mark Agne, and David Nathanson, a former Fox Sports executive.

In June 2018, the Wilsons expressed interest in taking a stake in another sports outlet. According to ESPN, the pair planned to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland, Ore., joining the Portland Diamond Project as partners to see it come to fruition.

The Queen Has Spoken: Nicki Minaj On Joe Budden, Trina's A&R And More From Queen Radio

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Jay-Z And Roc Nation Partner With The NFL

Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and the National Football League (NFL) have officially joined forces. The New York Times reports (Aug. 14) that Jay-Z and his team will consult on the Super Bowl halftime show with plans to usher in high-level talent to perform at the events. Roc Nation will also be a part of the league's premier social initiatives.

The inked deal raises concerns as Jay-Z has been considered one of Colin Kaepernick's most vocal supporters. Kaepernick has yet to land with a team, spanning 895 days after peacefully protesting social injustice by kneeling during the National Anthem at the beginning of football games. Hov's new role will also allow him to be deeply rooted in the league's social justice campaign "Inspire Change," which donates "money to groups fighting justice reform, opportunities in economically challenged areas and better relations between local communities," as reported by the Times. 

"The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive," the 4:44 rapper told the Times. "They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good."

"We don't want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "I think that's a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally."

Superstars of Gymnastics
Getty Images

Simone Biles Ties Gymnast Record For Most U.S. National Titles, Performs Two Historic Skills

What a blessing it is to say we’re living in a time where we get to witness history being made.

Simone Biles tied the record for the most national titles in U.S. gymnastics history last night (Aug. 11), bringing the Texas talents’ overall wins to six. She is the second woman in history to accomplish this, after Clara Schroth-Lomady.

During the 2019 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, MO, the 22-year-old also made history as the first woman to successfully land a triple-double on the floor exercise, as well as the first woman to land a double-double off of the balance beam. If she successfully lands those skills during a World Championship, she will have a total of four skills called the “Biles” in the Gymnastics Code Of Points, the competitive gymnastics rulebook and scoring system.

After some uncharacteristic mistakes during night one of the competition, Biles was able to shake it off and deliver as she knows she can. Her combined, two-night total was nearly five points higher than the gymnast who won the silver medal, Suni Lee.

“I feel I haven’t been as confident on bars this year as I was last year,” she said. “To finally do a good routine like I can do it, I was really happy. I was very happy and the last event, so I was like, ‘Thank God we’re done.'”

Watch her incredible routines below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

that feeling when you make history.... twice

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 12, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Vince Carter Reportedly Plans To Play For The Atlanta Hawks For Another Season

Vince Carter still has a passion for pro-basketball left within his soles. According to ESPN, the 42-year-old athlete might re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks to tie a bow on his decades-long career. If he inks a deal, Carter will be revered as the first NBA player to play "a game in four different decades."

In 1998, Carter entered the league from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to suit up for the Golden State Warriors before being swiftly traded to the Toronto Raptors. From up North, Carter traveled back to the states to play for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and now the Hawks.

Voted the NBA's "Most Influential Veteran," Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he has a lot of advice to offer the league's young generation. He also revealed that it's not easy parting ways with one of his first passions.

"Opportunity. It's pretty simple. It's opportunity," he said. "I still enjoy the game. I still work at the game. It's a love. It's tough to walk away, obviously when it's time, it's time, but I'm still passionate about it. It's still in my blood. The opportunity presented itself, and I wanted to take advantage of it. For me, it's bigger picture. I still have a lot to offer."

The upcoming season might be marked as Carter's 22nd season in the league.

Vince Carter is returning to the Hawks, a league source tells @wojespn.

If he plays in a game after January 1, 2020, he will be the first player in NBA history to play in 4 different decades. (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/v9zZ6yY7xS

— ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2019

