Ciara And Russell Wilson Join MLS Seattle Sounders' Ownership Group

The couple joins 20 other investors.

As a day she'll always hold near, Ciara announced her and husband Russell Wilson's co-ownership of Major League Soccer's Seattle Sounders franchise (Aug. 13). According to the Associated Press, the couple joins 20 other investors.

"@DangeRussWilson and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!" she began. "We can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football and Futbol is Family!"

The group consists of Seattle native Macklemore, a few of Microsoft's top executives, Pandora's former CEO Brian McAndrews, Softbank's managing partner Mark Agne, and David Nathanson, a former Fox Sports executive.

In June 2018, the Wilsons expressed interest in taking a stake in another sports outlet. According to ESPN, the pair planned to bring a Major League Baseball team to Portland, Ore., joining the Portland Diamond Project as partners to see it come to fruition.