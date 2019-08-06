Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside
Rich Fury

City Girls' Yung Miami Not Injured In Targeted Shooting In Miami

August 6, 2019 - 2:19 pm by Richy Rosario

City Girl’s Yung Miami was reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting in Miami early Tuesday morning (Aug. 6) while leaving the Circle House recording studio. Her car, a red Mercedes Benz G Wagon was shot up, TMZ reports. Thankfully, she nor her unborn baby were harmed during the occurrence.

Footage of the “Act Up” rapper (né Careesha Brownlee) explaining what happened to the Miami Police Department has surfaced on Twitter. In the video, she’s heard saying the shots came up from behind her through a car without lights, preventing her from seeing the car clearly or the shooter.

Yung Miami announced her pregnancy back in June 2019. She’s reportedly expecting a baby girl with producer South Side of the 808 Mafia duo. Eerily enough, Kodak Black released a disturbing freestyle last week from prison about wanting to shoot up her stomach because she denied him an alleged marriage proposal.

“I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby,” he rapped on Instagram. “When I see her I’ma hit that bitch in her stomach / The way I keep this shit too real / They say I’m fuckin’ up my money.”

Story developing...

In This Story:

Twitter Is Up In Arms About Someone's List Of The Top 50 Rappers Of All-Time

Author and Nobel Prize in Literature Toni Morrison Receives Honor Medal of The City of Paris
US Author and Nobel Prize in literature winner Toni Morrison receives the Honor Medal of The City of Paris (Grand Vermeil) at Mairie de Paris on November 4, 2010 in Paris, France.
Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Barack Obama, Oprah And More Pay Homage To Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison's work has always been celebrated by literary enthusiasts but her passing Monday (Aug 5) brought to light just how profound the Nobel laureate is.

Many influential figures like former President Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Shonda Rhimes shared touching stories about Morrison and how her work changed the scope of literature. Morrison died at the age of 88 this week, her family announced to the public on Tuesday (Aug 6). A mourning community paid their respects to the monumental author who made history as the first female African-American Noble Peace Prize recipient. Morrison's death also inspired the fan-favorite The Bluest Eye to trend on social media.

"Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page,” said Obama on social media. “Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while.”

Others like Ava DuVernay shared poignant quotes from Morrison's most notable work and interviews. “If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar," she tweeted. "There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.” Your life was our gift."

See more tributes from Stacy Abrams, Robin Thede and many more below.

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz

— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

 

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost."

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You wanna fly, you gotta give up the shit that weighs you down

A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis) on Aug 6, 2019 at 7:01am PDT

 

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

 

Toni Morrison. While you have left the physical realm, the many treasures you left us will bear fruit for generations and generations. Your work has cascaded through my life deeply and simply...rest in power to a beloved icon. pic.twitter.com/YQPS3gR5Ml

— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 6, 2019

 

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul. pic.twitter.com/Dq1UL4ENIY

— COMMON (@common) August 6, 2019

 

Toni Morrison. The first of her name. The giver of gifts. The laureate of Nobel. The sage of synonyms. The griot of generations. Queen among queens. Rest in eternal peace knowing you left us with eternal treasure. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/FbVHaxWlKr

— Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 6, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Rememory 😢

A post shared by Chance The Rapper Owbum (@chancetherapper) on Aug 6, 2019 at 7:41am PDT

 

The World is standing still in homage to one of the greatest literary treasures of all time. Thank You Toni Morrison. We will forever speak your name.🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/fb3XlTzZlE

— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) August 6, 2019

 

The Bluest Eye Sula Song of Solomon Tar Baby Beloved

These are just a few of Author and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison's work.

She was a brilliant writer who shared heartbreaking and poignant stories about Blackness in America.

May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0a999imo8j

— The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) August 6, 2019

 

Toni Morrison 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nVjs88kTeg

— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 6, 2019

#ToniMorrison has died. Just when we most need to hear her voice, she is gone. Thank you for the insights, the stories, and the poetry of your thought that have enriched us all these many years. Lay your burden down.

— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison gave life to this nerdy Black girl, who found refuge in her beautiful stories. She was a gift to the world & I have no doubt that she will make waves where ever this next voyage takes her. #tonimorrison

— Lynn Nottage (@Lynnbrooklyn) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a world-class human being. Her words stirred our souls & challenged our consciences to confront injustice, large or small, wherever it exists. How blessed we are that she gave us her gifts. Hillary and I are grateful for her life and the kindness she showed us. pic.twitter.com/ZCSPFCma1F

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 6, 2019

“If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.” Your legacy will forever live on. Rest In Peace #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/CRbkkzemMS

— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) August 6, 2019

The brilliance of Toni Morrison can only be explained by her own words! Rest In Power pic.twitter.com/0L5vkTWDJx

— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was — and will forever be — one of the great voices in American literature.

It was my honor to present her with the NYC Literary Honors in 2013. Her words and works will continue to play an important role in our country’s cultural fabric. pic.twitter.com/zAnsvY6uKO

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison created timeless works of literature. But her voice also speaks directly to our time, when language is used to stoke hate and divide. Her life and work are a testament to the power of language to inspire, illuminate and unite. pic.twitter.com/9ZF37yNLZi

— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) August 6, 2019

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said.

We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others.

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

I just assumed Ms. Morrison would live forever. And in so many ways in so many hearts and minds and spirits, she will. pic.twitter.com/jYQSs0DMd6

— Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 6, 2019

This is amazing & powerful. So many times as a Black person you have to ask yourself, "Is it worth it to go all in right now?" Toni clearly decided, "Yes, today I have the time." Rest in power, Toni Morrison, * thank you. https://t.co/6yhetgRD3o

— W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history.

She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/XEDGNS7OXW

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

"If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." -Toni Morrison

Today we lost an American legend. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/DInZvd8stY

— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019

Teen Life Sentence
Lacy Atkins /The Tennessean via AP

Cyntoia Brown Released From Prison After Serving 15 Years

In 2006, Cyntoia Brown was 16 years old when she began a life sentence in prison for the 2004 murder of Johnny Allen. Brown stated that the then-43-year-old man solicited her for sex and she was fearful for her life at his home. As a result, she protected herself by shooting him, but the court determined that she sought to rob him, charged her with first-degree murder, and sentenced her to life with the possibility of parole in 2057.

Now, the 31-year-old has been released from the Tennessee Prison for Women months after former Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency, ABC News reports. In a statement issued to the press, Brown thanked those that advocated on her behalf to bring her story to the national sphere.

"While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me," Brown wrote. "I'm blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation." As a teenager, Brown was forced into sex-trafficking by a man named Garion "Kut Throat" McGlothen who repeatedly physically and sexually abused her.

A documentary titled Me Facing Life: Cyntoia's Story was released in 2011, detailing the accounts of Brown's case. In mid-October, Brown will release a book named Free Cyntoia, which she began writing while incarcerated. Attached to her prison release is a 10-year supervised probation mandate.

tupac-afeni-getty-1565149898
Getty Images

A Five-Part Docuseries On Tupac And Afeni Shakur Is Coming To FX

FX will debut a five-part documentary series on Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network announced Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour Tuesday (Aug. 6).

Helmed by Defiant Ones director, Allen Hughes, the docuseries highlights Tupac and Afeni's "unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice," and will be told by those who knew mother and son. As previously reported, Hughes brokered a deal with Tupac's estate to produce a five-part documentary on what was described at the time as "the first definitive, comprehensive project on [Tupac] Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate."

Tupac’s story has been explored in multiple projects, such as the 2002 true crime documentary, Biggie and Tupac, and Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders released in 2015. Outlaw marks the first cable T.V. series to exclusively focus on the late hip-hop legend and his activist mother, since her death in 2016.

FX also revealed a slate of new productions including Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series about hip-hop’s power brokers who operate in the shadows of the culture, Pride a six-part documentary on the LGBTQ community’s fight for civl rights, and Women in Comedy, which delves into how standup comedy has changed for women comics in the post-Me Too era.

No date has been announced for the upcoming projects.

