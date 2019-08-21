Four Students Shot At Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University Campus

The shooting nears the 10th year anniversary of a student who lost her life from a stray bullet at the neighboring campus, Spelman College, after a fight broke out on campus.

On the night before classes were set to start, four students were shot at a block party near Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday night (Aug. 20). WSB-TV reports the shooting took place near a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College students.

The party was celebrating the end of orientation for incoming students.

According to Atlanta police, four female students, ages 17-19, were injured. One student survived a shot in her chest, another in her leg, and bullets grazed two other girls. All were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The news first broke out after a video went viral on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 20).

Smh this is OUTRAGEOUS! Someone has shot up the crowd of a block party between Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University with an automatic gun. At least two have been shot and more injured. This is America in 2019... pic.twitter.com/727vuFzPAX — Culture Central™️ (@CultureCentral_) August 21, 2019

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire," said Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker. The shooter has yet be apprehended as of Wednesday morning (Aug. 21). A prayer event on Clark Atlanta's promenade is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The AUC community is pulling together in the wake of a shooting incident involving two Spelman students and two Clark Atlanta University students last night. Please read a community update from Dr. Darryl Holloman, vice president of student affairs: https://t.co/hNz1TLbdbP pic.twitter.com/4Xt2abtkww — Spelman College (@SpelmanCollege) August 21, 2019

Almost ten years ago on September 3, 2009, Jasmine Lynn, a sophomore at Spelman University, was fatally shot while walking with friends on Clark Atlanta's campus. Devonni Benton fired his gun at least six times into a crowd. He was found guilty of felony murder among other charges and sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison.