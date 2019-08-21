Miami Police Department Launches Anti-Street Violence Campaign
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Four Students Shot At Block Party Near Clark Atlanta University Campus

August 21, 2019 - 11:36 am by Alexis Reese

The shooting nears the 10th year anniversary of a student who lost her life from a stray bullet at the neighboring campus, Spelman College, after a fight broke out on campus.

On the night before classes were set to start, four students were shot at a block party near Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday night (Aug. 20). WSB-TV reports the shooting took place near a library used by Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College students.

The party was celebrating the end of orientation for incoming students.

According to Atlanta police, four female students, ages 17-19, were injured. One student survived a shot in her chest, another in her leg, and bullets grazed two other girls. All were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and listed in stable condition.

The news first broke out after a video went viral on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 20).

"It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire," said Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker. The shooter has yet be apprehended as of Wednesday morning (Aug. 21). A prayer event on Clark Atlanta's promenade is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Almost ten years ago on September 3, 2009, Jasmine Lynn, a sophomore at Spelman University, was fatally shot while walking with friends on Clark Atlanta's campus. Devonni Benton fired his gun at least six times into a crowd. He was found guilty of felony murder among other charges and sentenced to life plus 25 years in prison.

In This Story:

Popular

Woman Sets Man's House On Fire After Calling Her For Sex Then Falling Asleep

From the Web

More on Vibe

spike-lee-cnn-anderson-cooper-white-supremacist-
Theo Wargo

Spike Lee On Trump: "Why Are We Still Asking If This Guy Is A White Supremacist?"

A week after The New York Times published their widely praised 1619 editorial, Spike Lee sat with CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss race and slavery in America.

The outspoken Oscar winner has never been shy about his disapproval of Donald Trump and wonders why three years into his presidency, people are still questioning the president's actions.

"Respectfully, why are we still asking if this guy is a white supremacist? I mean, it's not even a question anymore," the BlacKkKlansman director said.

The 62-year-old spoke of the Muslim ban, Trump's derogatory comments about Mexicans and his inability to denounce the Neo-Nazis, Alt-Right and white supremacists who participated in the 2017 "Unite The Right" Charlottesville rally.

"He can't make a decision between what's right and wrong? What's love and hate? He's going to be on the wrong side of history and that's going to be the first thing that's attached to him, that quote," Lee said referring to Trump's "very fine people" on both sides statement.

Cooper reflected on the march and admitted he was surprised at how brazen many were with their beliefs.

"Maybe I was stupid and nieve, but I was shocked to see all these, you know, whatever age they were people, totally fine showing their faces chanting 'Jews will not replace us' 'Blood and soil' Carrying Tiki torches," he said. "They're not even hiding."

"That's because the guy in the White House gave them the dog whistle to 'come on out!' " Lee said.

Continue Reading
dwts-28-contestants-1566397409
Getty Images

Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell To Compete On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and Ray Lewis are just three big names who will reportedly be competing for the mirror ball trophy on the 28th season of Dancing With The Stars.

The contestant announcements were made on Wednesday morning (Aug. 21) on Good Morning America. Some of the other contestants include Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke and former U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Odom recently made headlines after it was announced that he was removed from the BIG3 Basketball League, simply because he wasn’t ready for that type of game play. He’s been working to get back to some semblance of normal after a near-death experience at a Nevada brothel in 2015, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction. Mitchell is still going strong in terms of his involvement with his youth stomping ground, Nickelodeon. His childhood comedy partner Kenan Thompson said that he would be making appearances on the revamped version of the sketch-comedy series, All That, which Thompson executive produces.

Who are you rooting for? Sound off in the comments.

FULL CAST REVEAL OF @DancingABC: https://t.co/[email protected] @[email protected]@SeaBrinkley @seanspicer @[email protected] @[email protected]_Alaina @[email protected] @MWilsonSupreme #DancingOnGMA#DWTS

— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019

Continue Reading
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's "Toy Story 4" - Arrivals
Matt Winkelmeyer

Keanu Reeves Will Reprise Role In ‘The Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves is returning to The Matrix. Reeves and co-star, Carrie-Anne Moss, have signed on to reprise their roles as “Neo” and “Trinity” in an upcoming fourth installment of the successful film franchise, Variety reports.

Lana Wachowski, who wrote The Matrix and The Matrix Reloaded, will pen the script for the film produced by Warner Bro. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures. Additional information, including the plot and further details around other potential cast members returning for The Matrix 4, remain unknown. Production on the film is set to begin in 2020, a source told the website.

Lana and her sister, Lilly Wachowski, are credited with creating and directing The Matrix series. In 1999, a woman named Sophia Stewart filed a billion dollar copyright infringement lawsuit accusing the Wachowskis of stealing the script from her. Conflicting reports claim Stewart won the lawsuit, while others say the suit was dismissed.

The original Matrix film, which was released in 1999, brought in more than $400 million worldwide. Its 2003 sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, earned close to a billion dollars, while The Matrix Revolutions made just under $430 million.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

15h ago

Kawhi Leonard Donates One Million Backpacks To Los Angeles Students

News

13h ago

Keanu Reeves To Reprise Role In ‘The Matrix 4’

Music

1d ago

Little Brother Returns With 'May The Lord Watch,' Their First Album In Nine Years