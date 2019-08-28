Colorado Mom Convicted Of Murder For Throwing Newborn Over A Fence

"I just got rid of it," she said.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad faces a life sentence after being found guilty of throwing her unnamed newborn daughter over her fence, resulting in the baby's death.

According to CNN, the 25-year-old committed the heinous act in the wee morning hours of January 2, 2018. Wasinger-Konrad said she woke up in the middle of the night with stomach pains and then gave birth to her daughter in her bedroom.

Prosecutors laid out the heartwrenching details for jurors. Wasinger-Konrad reportedly covered the infant's nose and mouth to stop her from crying and waking up anyone. She then carried the baby to the back deck and threw her over the fence into her neighbor's yard. The neighbor found the child at 9:48 PM and called police.

"I just got rid of it," Wasinger-Konrad reportedly said during an interview recorded on a deputy's body cam.

The mother was found guilty Tuesday (Aug. 27) of first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, first-degree murder after deliberation, and tampering with physical evidence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo said Wasinger-Konrad's actions were deplorable to commit, especially against a defenseless child.

"This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor's fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known," Gallo said. "This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name."

The baby was left outside for 948 minutes.