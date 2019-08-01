Cyntoia Brown To Be Released From Prison
Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute, smiles at family members during her clemency hearing Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Lacy Atkins /The Tennessean via AP

Cyntoia Brown Will Be A Free Woman Next Week

August 1, 2019 - 12:42 pm by Shenequa Golding

Cyntoia Brown, who served 15 years of a life sentence, will be released from prison.

After serving 15 years behind bars for killing her rapist, Cyntoia Brown will walk out of a Tennessee women's prison next week a free woman.

When Brown was 16 years old, she began dating this 24-year-old man known as "Kut Throat" who she said forced her to become a sex worker and also physically and sexually abused her. One August day, he sent her to 43-year-old Johnny Allen. Allen reportedly picked her up from a local Sonic fast-food restaurant, bought her food and took her back to his house.

Brown said Allen tried to intimidate her by showing her the guns he owns and bragging about his military experience. Brown never denied pulling the trigger and shooting Allen in the head as he laid in the bed.

At 16, Brown was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison only being eligible for parole after serving 51 years. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme court ruled juveniles given a life sentence without the possibility of parole was unconstitutional. This didn't apply to Tennessee because parole was a possibility only after serving half-century.  Juvenile justice reformers called the ruling "a virtual life sentence."

In 2011, filmmaker Dan Birman released a documentary on Brown that was widely received and caught the attention of successful Nashville attorney Charles Bone who took on her case pro bono.  Bone was just one of many who began to advocate for Brown, and with the help of social media and celebrities, her case quickly exploded and got the attention of the masses.

In January, Bone went to visit her to deliver the news she would be getting out in August. He asked if she was upset that it would take six more months, but Brown was too elated.

"She said, 'Are you crazy? I was supposed to get out when I was 67 years old.' "

Courtroom
Getty Images

Philadelphia Man Cleared Of Murder Charges After Spending 21 Years In Prison

A Philadelphia man was fully exonerated after serving 21 years in prison. John Miller, 44, had been incarcerated for more nearly half of his life and on Wednesday (July 31), family members greeted him with tears as he was released from a Pennsylvania prison.

“Soon as I stepped out the doors I just looked up and was just thankful and blessed for what God has done for me,” the newly freed Miller said.

In 1997, Miller was wrongfully convicted of fatally shooting Anthony Mullen  at a Philadelphia train station during a robbery attempt the year prior. The case went cold for months until Miller’s neighbor, David Williams, was arrested by police over an unrelated burglary and offered up false information on Mullen’s murder in exchange for leniency, Penn Live reports. Williams claimed Miller killed Mullen, and despite having no physical evidence tying him to the crime, Miller was arrested and convicted of murder. According to NBC News Philadelphia, Williams later admitted to being the actual shooter, but it did nothing to help Miller’s case and he spent two decades in prison.

When Philadelphia D.A. Attorney Larry Krasner took office in 2018, he vowed to reform the city’s prison system and to help end mass incarceration. Since then, several people in the city have been freed on wrongful convictions.

Eight years ago, Miller contacted the Pennsylvania Innocence Project for help. Miller’s lawyers filed numerous appeals all of which were denied, until a federal court offered him hope. The higher court granted a motion of relief provided that Krasner’s office reviewed the case. The case was transferred over to the DOA’s Conviction Integrity Unit, which led to Miller's conviction being vacated.

“I just kept the faith, stayed positive, and I knew that one day justice was going to be served,” Miller told reporters.

Miller is one of two Philadelphia men whose murder convictions were overturned in the last week, and among seven people exonerated in the city this year.

 

chicago-mothers-killed-by-gun-violence
Scott Olson

Two Chicago Mothers Working To End Gun Violence Were Shot Dead

Two Chicago mothers who fought against gun violence on the city's South Side were found shot dead.

Chantel Grant, 25 and Andrea Stoudemire 35, both from the Englewood neighborhood, were part of a group called Mothers Against Senseless Killings. The five-year-old grassroots organization aimed at counseling the youth in the neighborhood hoped to put a stop to the constant shootings.

According to reports, mothers from the area would "occupy" the corners handing out food and talking to the community's young people.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the intended target for Friday night's shooting was a  58-year-old gang member who had just been released from prison. In the spray of bullets from the drive-by, rival street gang members shot the man in his arm. Guglielmi said he isn't cooperating with police.

"We have no information to suggest they were the intended targets," he said.

The founder of Mothers Against Senseless Killings Tamar Manasseh won't accept Grant and Stoudemire, who had seven children between them, were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"They killed mothers on a corner where mothers sit every day," Manasseh said. "You don't have mothers killed in a place that is sacred to mothers and not take that as a message."

While speaking to CBS News, Manasseh said the women were on the corner handing out food and watching children play in a vacant lot. At the end of the day, the two mothers left to get food for themselves when bullets came flying out of a blue SUV.

"They can't even walk to the store without getting killed," said Manasseh. "They were killed for parenting."

Police have not made any arrests.

amazon-truck-driver
George Frey

Amazon Delivery Driver Steals Dog Then Tries To Sell Pup On Craigslist

An Amazon delivery driver has been fired and is facing misdemeanor charges after she stole a dog from a Texas home and then tried to sell it on Craigslist.

According to CNN, Mycah Keyona Wade was in the Weatherford neighborhood on July 5 making deliveries when RJ, a 2-year-old dachshund, ran out of his home as his owners were preparing to leave and go grocery shopping.

Wade grabbed the dog in front of the house and sped off. A nearby landscaper reportedly had a conversation with the driver and spoke to the local police to help identify her.

An arrest warrant was issued, however, Wade turned herself into police and initially denied stealing the dog. She later turned R.J. over to investigators who in turn returned the pup to its owners.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We're glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages," Amazon said in a statement.

Wade tried to cover her tracks by insisting she asked where the dog came from, however, landscapers insisted they pointed in the direction of RJ's homeowners.

Ethan Stark, a Parker County Sheriff's Property Crimes investigator located an ad for RJ on Craigslist.

"There was no contact information, but we're pretty sure it was RJ that was for sale on Craigslist for $100," Stark said. "The ad immediately changed once I contacted the suspect."

Wade was arrested July 16 on one count of theft of property, a class B misdemeanor. She was held on $2,000 bond, which she posted herself.

