Damon Dash On JAY-Z's NFL Deal : 'Jay Ain't Sh*t'

August 22, 2019 - 11:23 am by VIBE

"I’m like, ‘Big deal, he f**ks everybody over.'"

JAY-Z's former business partner Damon Dash is breaking his silence on the rapper's recent involvement with the NFL, and he doesn't seem to understand what the deal is about, nor does he seem to care. As far as he knows, this isn't anything new.

"If you ask anyone in the industry, it's a common knowledge that Jay ain't sh*t," Dash said while serving as a guest on Adam22's podcast, No Jumper. The host asked the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder about his thoughts on the reports about the Jigga Man's new deal and rumors that he told Jermaine Dupri to turn down an NFL deal.

"This ain’t the first betrayal Jay’s done, and I’m like, ‘Big deal, he f**ks everybody over,’ and Jermaine Dupri is stupid for listening to him," he continues. "He's about the bag. We all know that. He's self-preserving. Period."

Throughout the conversation, Dash discusses how he thinks it's pointless to get upset about a deal that isn't explained thoroughly enough, and that it is a "facade" for the bigger picture.

"Sounds like he took a job, he made an announcement, and it backfired," he explains. "Listen… when you make an announcement about a deal, there’s specifics. This is a really vague announcement… I don’t know the deal… Jay plays like Jay, that’s what he does.”

"You f**k with that man, that’s all on you," he continues, before getting into how this is not the first time that Jay pulled the rug from underneath people's feet. "He didn’t betray me today... we all know he [betrayed people], y’all just wasn’t saying’ sh*t about it... I don't care what he doing...  What I am mad about is that I haven't seen a Reasonable Doubt royalty in like 10 f**king years... and I wanna know where my money's at."

Watch the exchange above.

21 Savage To Perform At Genius IQ/BBQ
21 Savage attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

21 Savage To Headline Genius IQ/BBQ Summer Concert

Brooklyn is about to get a little hotter. 21 Savage is set to headline the third annual Genius IQ summer concert event Saturday (Sept. 7) at Genius headquarters in Brooklyn, NY. Genius first made the announcement on Monday (Aug. 19).

The jam session will celebrate "music knowledge and the platform's global community of artists and superfans," as stated in an official press release. Presented by Boost Mobile, the deeply engaging experience will include Genius's signature music trivia in their trivia arcade. The Genius Test will challenge attendees allowing them to show off and brag on their music knowledge with the hopes that they can snag a prize or two.

"Our biggest priority is the atmosphere we create for intimacy and deep engagement between artists and fans, which also mirrors what Genius does on the internet every day," said Elizabeth Milch, director of content at Genius.

🔥 @21savage / @DojaCat / @liltjay / @yungbabytate / @omarapollo / @imdestinyrogers / @IAm__Annmarie 🔥 💡 IQ/BBQ IS BACK 💡 we’re hosting our third annual live concert series on Saturday, 9/7 more info 👉 https://t.co/jGZKldSpPG#GeniusIQBBQ presented by @boostmobile pic.twitter.com/VFzLsC0vKX

— Genius (@Genius) August 20, 2019

The end-of-summer live celebration will also feature the likes of Doja Cat, Lil Tjay, Ann Marie, Yung Baby Tate, Destiny Rogers, Omar Apollo, and the sounds of DJ sets by JINX, S.WHIT, VRYWVY, and more.

Originally founded in 2009 as Rap Genius, the Brooklyn-based company is known for sitting artists down and annotating hip-hop lyrics. The platform has welcomed and introduced the sounds and styles of Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, and more.

Tickets are free and are available at iqbbq.genius.com.

Continue Reading
women-equal-pay-1566508459
Getty Images

Black Women's Equal Pay Day Addresses Race And Gender Biases In The Work Place

As of 2017, black women who work full-time yearly will make 61 cents for every dollar earned by white men, and that gap will total to $23,653 less for the full year, as reported by The Center for American Progress. 

August 22 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, and the conversation generates a buzz of the huge pay gap among black women and their fellow counterparts. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "Black women would need to work more than 60 years to earn what a white man earns in 40 years."

#BlackWomensEqualPay has taken Twitter by storm with personal testimonies, stories, and insight on the discrimination black women face in the workplace. CNBC reports that (April 2) was a historic day as it marked that the average women had earned the same pay as men from the previous year.

"The race and gender pay gap facing Black women in this country is not new and not only continues to erode black women's economic standing, but also the hampers the economic stability of their families and our greater economy," said Jocelyn Frye, a senior fellow with CAP's Women's Initiative.

United States of Women report statistics circling around the black women pay gap including labor force, the LGBTQ community, and more.

1. In 2017, Black women’s labor force participation rate was 60.3%, compared with roughly 56% for white women, Asian American women & Latinx women.

But this higher labor force participation rate has not translated into higher earnings...#BlackWomensEqualPay#BlackWomenCantWait

— UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

3. Black women earn an estimated $946,120 less than white, non-Hispanic men over the course of a 40-year career. #BlackWomensEqualPay #BlackWomenCantWait#BlackWomensEqualPayDay

— UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

6. 64% of Black mothers are the primary or sole breadwinners for their family. #BlackWomensEqualPay#BlackWomensEqualPayDay #BlackWomenCantWait

— UnitedStateofWomen (@USOWomen) August 22, 2019

For more information click here.

Continue Reading
jermaine-dupri-jay-z-1566498566
Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri Says Jay-Z Didn't Advise Him To Turn Down NFL Deal

After Bryan-Michael Cox and DJ Funkmaster Flex made separate claims that Jay-Z advised Jermaine Dupri to turn down a deal with the NFL, the record producer, songwriter, and rapper sat down with Big Tigger on Atlanta's V103 Wednesday (Aug. 21) to deny the claims.

Dupri said his deal with the league was to "curate a series of free shows held at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park" and the event would happen before the Super Bowl. In 2018, the rapper took to his Instagram with the official post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Jan 26th lets go!!!!! @atlsuperbowl53

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Oct 26, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

"He and I never had a conversation where he told me 'don't do what you're doing," the So So Def producer said. "What our conversation was, 'You know what side I'm on, I understand what you're doing.' That's what the conversation was."

Here's a quick timeline of the alleged rumors:

Cox joined a Twitter live stream with LoolaTV on Wednesday (Aug. 14) to make the claim that Jay-Z advised Dupri to turn down an NFL partnership. "We're also talking about a guy who single-handedly picked up the phone and called Jermaine to tell him not to do it ... not even a year ago."

I'm Live via https://t.co/KJikcZcXvl @LoolaTv https://t.co/8UBOZkVKnS

— Bryan-Michael Cox (@bryanmichaelcox) August 14, 2019

Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex posted on Monday (Aug. 19) to confirm Cox's story:

I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI... HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING... “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA”

FUNKFLEX

— Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 19, 2019

 

Watch Dupri's full interview below.

Continue Reading

