Damon Dash On JAY-Z's NFL Deal : 'Jay Ain't Sh*t'

"I’m like, ‘Big deal, he f**ks everybody over.'"

JAY-Z's former business partner Damon Dash is breaking his silence on the rapper's recent involvement with the NFL, and he doesn't seem to understand what the deal is about, nor does he seem to care. As far as he knows, this isn't anything new.

"If you ask anyone in the industry, it's a common knowledge that Jay ain't sh*t," Dash said while serving as a guest on Adam22's podcast, No Jumper. The host asked the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder about his thoughts on the reports about the Jigga Man's new deal and rumors that he told Jermaine Dupri to turn down an NFL deal.

"This ain’t the first betrayal Jay’s done, and I’m like, ‘Big deal, he f**ks everybody over,’ and Jermaine Dupri is stupid for listening to him," he continues. "He's about the bag. We all know that. He's self-preserving. Period."

Throughout the conversation, Dash discusses how he thinks it's pointless to get upset about a deal that isn't explained thoroughly enough, and that it is a "facade" for the bigger picture.

"Sounds like he took a job, he made an announcement, and it backfired," he explains. "Listen… when you make an announcement about a deal, there’s specifics. This is a really vague announcement… I don’t know the deal… Jay plays like Jay, that’s what he does.”

"You f**k with that man, that’s all on you," he continues, before getting into how this is not the first time that Jay pulled the rug from underneath people's feet. "He didn’t betray me today... we all know he [betrayed people], y’all just wasn’t saying’ sh*t about it... I don't care what he doing... What I am mad about is that I haven't seen a Reasonable Doubt royalty in like 10 f**king years... and I wanna know where my money's at."

Watch the exchange above.