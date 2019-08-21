Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell To Compete On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and Ray Lewis are just three big names who will reportedly be competing for the mirror ball trophy on the 28th season of Dancing With The Stars.

The contestant announcements were made on Wednesday morning (Aug. 21) on Good Morning America. Some of the other contestants include Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke and former U.S. Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Odom recently made headlines after it was announced that he was removed from the BIG3 Basketball League, simply because he wasn’t ready for that type of game play. He’s been working to get back to some semblance of normal after a near-death experience at a Nevada brothel in 2015, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction.

Mitchell is still going strong in terms of his involvement with his youth stomping ground, Nickelodeon. His childhood comedy partner Kenan Thompson said that he would be making appearances on the revamped version of the sketch-comedy series, All That, which Thompson executive produces.

Who are you rooting for? Sound off in the comments.