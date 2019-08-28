In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Dave Chappelle attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Didn't Take Part In 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

Dave Chappelle isn't mincing his words when it comes to some of the biggest scandals this year. The lauded comedian took aim at R. Kelly, Michael Jackson accusers and more during his latest Netflix stand-up special Sticks and Stones.

Released on Monday (Aug 26), Chappelle addressed why he didn't take part in the critically acclaimed Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The comedian was critical of the R&B singer at the time of his child pornography case in the mid-aughts. Several skits on the Chappelle's Show took aim at Kelly in comedic ways like the infamous "Piss On You" skit as well as the "Celebrity Jury Selection" skit.

During Sticks and Stones, Chappelle attempted to differentiate Kelly from Jackson. “R. Kelly is different,” said Chappelle. “If I’m a betting man, I’m probably putting my money on he did that sh*t.” He then revealed that he didn’t participate in the dream hampton-directed documentary because “I don’t know this ni**a at all. I don’t know anything.”

Surviving R. Kelly featured those close to the singer and others who also didn't know Kelly personally like John Legend and journalists Jamilah Lemieux, Toure and Nelson George.

Many have picked apart Chappelle's past skits with some defending his style of comedy to others slamming the comedian for overlooking the victims. After Surviving R. Kelly aired, co-creator of Chappelle's Show Neal Brennan revealed Kelly wanted to fight the comedian over the skits.

“R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave,” said Brennan to the Breakfast Club. “He literally…his goons stepped to Dave in Chicago and Dave’s goons intervened. The goons negotiated.”

See some of Chappelle's past commentary on Kelly below.