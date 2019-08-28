90th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
In this handout provided by A.M.P.A.S., Dave Chappelle attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Handout/Getty Images

Dave Chappelle Explains Why He Didn't Take Part In 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

August 28, 2019 - 2:48 pm by Desire Thompson

Dave Chappelle isn't mincing his words when it comes to some of the biggest scandals this year. The lauded comedian took aim at R. Kelly, Michael Jackson accusers and more during his latest Netflix stand-up special Sticks and Stones.

Released on Monday (Aug 26), Chappelle addressed why he didn't take part in the critically acclaimed Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. The comedian was critical of the R&B singer at the time of his child pornography case in the mid-aughts. Several skits on the Chappelle's Show took aim at Kelly in comedic ways like the infamous "Piss On You" skit as well as the "Celebrity Jury Selection" skit.

During Sticks and Stones, Chappelle attempted to differentiate Kelly from Jackson. “R. Kelly is different,” said Chappelle. “If I’m a betting man, I’m probably putting my money on he did that sh*t.” He then revealed that he didn’t participate in the dream hampton-directed documentary because “I don’t know this ni**a at all. I don’t know anything.”

Surviving R. Kelly featured those close to the singer and others who also didn't know Kelly personally like John Legend and journalists Jamilah Lemieux, Toure and Nelson George.

Many have picked apart Chappelle's past skits with some defending his style of comedy to others slamming the comedian for overlooking the victims. After Surviving R. Kelly aired, co-creator of Chappelle's Show Neal Brennan revealed Kelly wanted to fight the comedian over the skits.

“R. Kelly wanted to fight Dave,” said Brennan to the Breakfast Club. “He literally…his goons stepped to Dave in Chicago and Dave’s goons intervened. The goons negotiated.”

See some of Chappelle's past commentary on Kelly below.

In This Story:

Popular

Paul Mooney Says He Did Not Sleep With Richard Pryor Jr.

From the Web

More on Vibe

Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song Joe-Thomas-Speaks-Out-Power-Theme-Song
inger Joe Lewis Thomas arrives at the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

There's just something about Joe's velvet and soulful voice that catches the ear and the heart. It's why a good number of his songs like "I Wanna Know" and "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" are still in heavy R&B rotation. It's also why many fans were outraged when they didn't hear his voice welcome them to the season 6 premiere of Power last week.

"Big Rich Town" by 50 Cent and Joe has been the theme song of the hit show since its creation in 2014 until the entertainer released the remix this month with Trey Songz and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. While there's nothing wrong with Songz's vocals, fans are comfortable with Joe's version of the song, which caused a hilarious social media uproar over the weekend.

On Wednesday (Aug 28), Joe finally responded to all of the memes and fan love for his version on social media. "All in favor say I! FANS HAVE A LOT OF #Power," he said. "Y'all are amazing! Will hit y'all once I'm settled in Africa. @50cent - ALL LOVE. We made a classic."

50 Cent joked about changing the theme song back to Joe's version after the uproar. "These motherf**kers talking about Trey Songz, all haven't bought a Joe CD in years and yall wanna talk about Trey Songz," he joked. "Trey did that as a favor to me. I'm a have to put it back the way it was."

Which version do you like better? Take a listen to both and enjoy the jokes below.

Ummm, who told them to remix the theme song? Let this be a one time thing. Change that shit back by next week #Power #PowerTV

— Big Mama! Your Arm!! (@AshleyShyMiller) August 25, 2019

Me when the new POWER theme song came on. pic.twitter.com/0is3lA2icl

— LEWIS (@theonevjl_vj) August 25, 2019

Me to the person who decided to change the #Power theme song pic.twitter.com/LJe2zvz2jj

— Aaliyah Jay (@AaliyahJay) August 26, 2019

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SoulBounce (@soul.bounce) on Aug 26, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WHUR FM (@whurfm) on Aug 28, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Facts if it ait broke dont try to fix it #power #powerthemesong #theme #song #jesshilarious #lol #50cent #50

A post shared by Vaughn Gray (@champfitring) on Aug 28, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💜Tiffany Danielle 💜 (@mommyofjaylani88) on Aug 28, 2019 at 5:48am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Aug 26, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I can’t even watch the show again without getting annoyed every time I hear @treysongz bring back Joe! Love u Trey but this was not for u boo! #powerthemesong #power #joevoicematters

A post shared by Rachel Rouzan (@creolediva) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:55pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ash (@ashleigh_edwina) on Aug 27, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

 

Continue Reading
2019 Summer TCA Press Tour - Day 2
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Set To Return For Season Two

After hitting the small screen in early August, HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show will return to the airwaves for a second season, Shadow & Act reports. The comedy program was created by Robin Thede and helmed Issa Rae as an executive producer.

In a statement, Amy Gravitt, the network's programming executive vice president, said the crew remains ready to get started on the next season. "It's been thrilling to see the audience embrace the characters that Robin, Ashley, Gabrielle and Quinta have brought to life," Gravitt said. "We had a blast making this groundbreaking sketch show with Robin, Dime and all of the writers and producers, and I can't wait to see what next season holds."

#ABlackLadySketchShow has been renewed 👏🏾 for 👏🏾 a 👏🏾 second 👏🏾 season. 👏🏾

Mood: pic.twitter.com/uqlVAoF20s

— A Black Lady Sketch Show (@BlackLadySketch) August 27, 2019

Starring Ashley Nicole Black, Quinta Brunson, Gabrielle Dennis, and Thede as recurring cast members, black actresses display their comedic chops in various sketches. For Brunson, she hopes this show will open up doors for fellow women that want to break into and stay within the comedy sphere. "My hope is that even though it's on HBO, younger women are watching who are somewhere thinking, 'I don't know if I can do comedy. I don't know if I fit in any of the boxes.' We'd like to make it so there is no box anymore," she said in an interview with Nylon.

A Black Lady Sketch Show airs at 11 p.m. EST on Fridays on HBO.

Continue Reading
florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder florida-rapper-lil-dell-on-the-run-murder
Courtesy of Instagram

Florida Rapper Lil Dell On The Run After Being Charged With Murder

Florida law enforcement is on the hunt for a local rapper who's wanted in connection with a Memorial Day Weekend shooting, which left one woman dead.

Lil Dell, born Cordellious Dyess, was part of group teens who allegedly fired more than 40 shots into a crowded parking lot outside of Platinum Night Club in Pensacola. The incident left a 20-year-old dead.

Florida police say the victim, Elizabeth Harris, wasn't the intended target. Yet despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she died.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bm1LrfXBnOq/

Dyess cohorts are Tequan Warren, 18, Dante Walker, 19, and 17-year-old Markeasia James. Police have reportedly picked up  the trio for their involvement in the crime

Walker is believed to be an accessory to the crime, while James and Warren are facing aggravated assault, attempted murder, and first-degree murder charges. If convicted, both may be sentenced to life in prison. Dyess may face a similar fate.

Harris' mother, Tawanna Campbell, spoke with reporters and is grief-stricken by her daughter's untimely death.

"It's not gonna solve anything. I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know?" said Campbell said. "It's a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they're gonna lose family. I've lost my family. It's just too much."

Dyess is on the run for firing a deadly missile, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm and criminal mischief.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

13h ago

Joe Responds To Fan Love For Original 'Power' Theme Song

News

13h ago

Thanks To Black Twitter's Influence, Popeyes Is Out Of Chicken Sandwiches

Music News

2d ago

Missy Elliott Returns For Iconic Video Vanguard Performance At The 2019 MTV VMAs