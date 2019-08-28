Dave Chappelle Comments On Michael Jackson Accusers In Standup Special

Dave Chappelle is under fire for discrediting Michael Jackson's accusers in his new Netflix standup special, Sticks & Stones.

The legendary comedian tackles several celebrities and the controversies they've faced as of late, such as R. Kelly's sex trafficking charges and Louis C.K.'s masturbation controversy. He also comments on Michael Jackson's accusers and their claims made in the Leaving Neverland special on HBO.

“If somebody come up to me like, ‘Dave, Dave, Chris Brown just beat up Rihanna!’ I’d be like, ‘Well, what did she do?’ ‘Dave! Michael Jackson was molesting children!’ Well, what were those kids wearing at the time?’” he said in the special."But you know what, even if he did do it … it’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives. But it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it?”

James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were featured in Leaving Neverland, commented on Chappelle's set, stating,"He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us.”

The world seems split on the accusations discussed in the doc. While many radio stations have boycotted the King of Pop, others have continued to praise and defend the late musician.