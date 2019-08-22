Dave Chappelle To Reportedly Host Ohio Block Party Honoring Victims Of Mass Shooting

Dave Chappelle will reportedly be helping to raise the spirits of residents in Dayton, Ohio following a mass shooting earlier this month. Chappelle is set to host a free block party in the city this weekend, Page Six reports.

The “Gem City Shine” benefit concert will be held in the city’s Oregon District, and is aimed at is honoring “the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” according to a Facebook events page. Tickets are free but are only available to residents of Dayton and surrounding areas. The 45-year-old comedian has lived in Ohio for several years with his wife, Elaine, and their three children.

On Aug. 4, a gunman opened fire outside of a bar in the Oregon District, killing 10 people and injuring 17 others. Additional victims were hit by police bullets. In total, more than two dozen people were left injured. The gunman was killed by authorities.

“Gem City Shine” goes down Sunday (Aug. 25) from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.