DeMarcus Cousins Facing Warrant For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

Police in Mobile, Alabama have issued a domestic violence warrant for the arrest of Laker’s player, DeMarcus Cousins, after he allegedly threatened to “put a bullet” in his ex-girlfriend’s head. Cousins, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree harassing communications, per the city’s Municipal Court website.

Authorities are hoping that Cousins will turn himself in to police. The NBA player could face up to three months behind bars, but a jail stint is unlikely.

Cousins' ex-girlfriend, Christy West, filed a report with the Mobile Police Department last week. In a phone recording obtained by TMZ Sports, Cousins is allegedly heard threatening West because she wouldn’t allow their 7-year-old son to attend his wedding in Atlanta the following day. The NBA and Lakers organization are reportedly investigating the supposed incident. West has previously filed for protection of abuse from Cousins, AL.com reports.

Cousins, a native of Mobile, signed a one-season contract with the Lakers last month, after playing a season with the Golden State Warriors. Prior to joining the Warriors roster, Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.