Nothing is new under the sun, including the way Rick Ross and 50 Cent feel about each other. The two are currently on a promo run and have managed to take us back to the early aughts with their recent interviews.

First up is Rick Ross, who recently stopped by Big Boy's Neighborhood to talk about his upcoming tenth album Port of Miami 2. During the interview, Ross talked about having a record with Lil Wayne and Pusha T on his album. When asked if would be open to working with 50 Cent the rapper said the rapper no longer has value in the rap space.

"Honestly, I'm a businessman. If 50 Cent still had value, I may have been done it," he said. "But not being funny, homie just ain't that dude no more. We [were] riding through L.A. smoking to "Hate It or Love It" yesterday. That s**t was dope. We [were] saluting Cool & Dre, that's Miami who did the production. Game, 50 Cent... That was dope. If he was still making music like that, of course."

He continued, "Drake could hit me, and say, 'Rozay I got 50 on the record.' And if he was still dope like he was eight years ago? Rozay will lace that."

Their beef dates back to 2009 after the two apparently traded sour looks at a BET event. From there, diss records arose and levels of petty were unlocked with Ross dumping out Vitamin Water and 50 Cent partying with Ross' ex-girlfriend. During Rozay's recent health woes, 50 mocked him on Instagram. Their spat also headed to the courtroom with lawsuits related to Ross using the beat to "In Da Club."

Just a mess.

Mr. Curtis Jackson was made aware of Ross recent comments during an interview with Complex where he talked about the final season of his critically acclaimed series, Power. When asked about the comments and if he would be open to a collaboration, 50 appeared calm and collected while sharing his response.

"I don't know what his value is to music culture at this moment," he said. "I never made music with him. I don't have an interest in making music with him. A lot of these guys, even when you make reference to music culture and stuff like that, they're one-trick ponies, so they're going to be gone. In hip-hop, they say it's not what have you done, what have you done for me lately, right? So you could get next to the guys that got momentum and try and survive based on that. But, it's not a lot going on there."

View this post on Instagram

Rick Ross said he wouldn't collab with 50 Cent because he "just ain't that dude no more." 50 sat down with #ComplexNews and responded.

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on Jul 31, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

You can watch both interviews up top.