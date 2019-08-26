Diddy Shows Support For Jay-Z's NFL Partnership

"I’m also proud of my brother JAY Z for showing how it should be done."

When it was announced Jay-Z was partnering with the NFL, many raised their digital eyebrows in suspicion. It's been five years since Colin Kaepernick's took a knee bringing national attention to police brutality, and Jay-Z was one of several celebrities who publically supported Kaepernick's activism.

In the weeks since Jay's announcement, a line has been drawn. Some are in full support of Mr. Carter, while others have taken to social media to express what they think is a betrayal.

Longtime friend and collaborator Sean "P.Diddy" Combs took to Instagram Monday (Aug. 26) to express his support of Jay-Z's newest venture.

"Hov is one of the greatest to ever do it. He has been there more than anybody from the hip hop culture, including me. He always has been so selfless and fights for other people. We as a people can not be divided and conquered at this time!" Combs captioned.

Diddy also made sure to publically acknowledge Kaepernick and his social justice: "I’m so proud of @kaepernick7 and the attention he was able to bring and the efforts he continues to make. I’ll continue to support him in every way possible."

Catching up on the news and subsequent backlash Jay-Z has received, Diddy said he was hurt to know his friend's decision wasn't entirely being properly received.

"I was just watching everything last week but it hurt me to my heart because I know this man personally. He’s one of the most genuine and intelligent black leaders we’ve ever had. We cannot go against each other, there’s not enough of us. I applaud Jay Z and I applaud the NFL for bringing him in."

⁣ This isn’t just about the NFL, it’s about how black and brown people are treated daily across this country," Diddy continued. "We have to come together and make the hard decisions, nobody is going to do it for us."

