Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Renewed For Season 4 With FX

Viewers can't get enough of Donald Glover's Emmy-winning series Atlanta—and neither can FX. On Tuesday (Aug. 6) just announced a renewal for a fourth season, even though the third season hasn't even been filmed yet.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul [Simms], Dianne [McGunigle], Stephen [Glover] and Hiro [Murai] have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” said FX President Eric Schrier in a statement. “This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.”

The next two seasons will be eight episodes each, and will begin filming in spring 2020.

Atlanta follows the ups and downs of Earn (Glover), a Princeton dropout who manages his cousin Alfred's (Brian Tyree Henry) career as the rapper Paper Boi. It also co-stars Lakeith Stanfield as their friend Darius, and Zazie Beatz as Earn's on-and-off girlfriend and the mother of his child. The show's second season was nominated for 13 Emmys last year and won three, with critical acclaim for its combination of surreal creativity, social commentary, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

In February, The Hollywood Reporter reported that season 3 of the show was delayed because of Donald Glover's "incredibly complicated life." There's no clear timeline for when the show will return, but fans will be waiting as soon as it arrives.