El Paso Congresswoman Said Donald Trump Isn't Welcomed In The City

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy."

El Paso Congresswoman Rep. Veronica Escobar said on Monday (Aug. 5) the president isn't welcome to the city following the mass shooting that left countless injured and more than two dozen dead.

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy," the Democratic congresswoman said on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated."

"I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient," Escobar continued. "And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this."

On Saturday (Aug. 2) 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into a Walmart and proceeded to fire off several rounds with an Ak-47 riffle killing 22 people who were shopping for back-to-school items. Crusius was arrested inside the Walmart parking lot and arraigned Saturday night, CNN reports.

Escobar continued by saying Latinos "have been dehumanized by the president and his enablers" and the shooting in El Paso was "one of the lowest points in American history."

Just hours after the shooting another shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio leaving more people dead and in mourning. Calls for gun reform were made on social media, while many pointed the finger at Donald Trump's administration as one of the root cause for the violence. Monday afternoon, WhiteSupremacistInChief trended on Twitter.

Who wants to tell Trump that it was a white, American born citizen who targeted brown people at Wal-Mart in El Paso? Tying gun reform to immigration reform makes no sense.#MondayMorning #WhiteSupremacistInChief #Mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/UlA20XDr2j — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 5, 2019