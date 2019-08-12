Donald Trump's Retweet Fuels Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories

Donald Trump's retweet of a conservative comic continued the baseless speculation Jeffrey Epstein's death wasn't a suicide.

With one retweet, Donald Trump helped to fuel conspiracy theories surrounding the death of wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the weekend, the 66-year-old was found inside his jail cell of an apparent suicide, officials reported. However, Trump's retweet of conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams placed the spotlight on Bill and Hilary Clinton and not so subtly accused them of being involved in Epstein's death without any evidence supporting the claim.

Due to Trump's retweet, Williams' video received more than three million views on YouTube. Prior to Epstein's arrest and shocking death, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew were friendly with the financier.

In 2002, Trump described Epstein as "a terrific guy,” and was quoted in New York Magazine stating: “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Williams' video also falsely claimed that Epstein was on suicide watch at the time of his death, when in fact Epstein had been taken off suicide watch.

Last month, Manhattan federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment that accused Epstein of paying girls as young as 14 to have sex with him, and in turn, instructed them to recruit other underage girls to either his sprawling Upper West Side home or residence in Palm Beach from 2002 to 2005.

Epstein faced similar charges in 2007 and avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser state charge of prostitution. A deal manufactured by Trump's now-former labor secretary Alexander Acosta.