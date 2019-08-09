Dr. Sebi’s Family Addresses Conspiracy Theory Surrounding His Death

August 9, 2019 - 11:58 pm by VIBE Staff

It’s been widely speculated that Dr. Sebi’s death was the result of a government conspiracy, but according to his family, the herbalist and healer died from jail conditions.

Dr. Sebi’s son, Alfredo “Asami” Bowman Jr., daughter, Kellie Bowman, and grandson, Izeah Bowman, sat down with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Friday (Aug. 9) to speak about his legacy, and address rumors surrounding his death.

“It wasn’t no government foul play,” his grandson said when asked if Dr. Sebi was killed by the government. “If your dad or grandfather [goes] to a prison in a third-world country where there’s not hot showers, hot meals, [or a] television, it’s a possibility he can die as well.”

Dr. Sebi died in an Honduran jail on Aug. 6, 2016. He was arrested at an airport three months earlier for alleged money laundering. “Which is false information,” his grandson added of the embezzlement allegations leveled against Dr. Sebi.

The holistic healer claimed to have cures for several diseases including HIV/AIDS and cancer. As his family noted, Dr. Sebi treated multiple celebrities, although Lisa Left Eye Lopes was the most vocal about championing his treatments. Lopes was in Honduras visiting Dr. Sebi when she died in a fatal car accident in 2002.

“Basically he was saying we can reverse any disease,” his son explained. “There’s no disease that's irreversible when you give the body the space it needs to nourish itself. Our bodies want to heal [themselves] and it’s up to us to decide...we have to change our toolbox. What is our toolbox? The food that we put in our mouth[s].”

“That’s the conspiracy,” Dr. Sebi’s daughter pointed out. “Our food sources have been [killing us]. We’ve been fooled into thinking processed food is our food. It is the silent killer and we have all been sitting here saying this is what’s good for us. How can you have a righteous thought when you’re food is unholy?”

The family also speaks about pharmaceutical companies, Nipsey Hussle's connection to Dr. Sebi, the benefits of a plant-based diet and more.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Popular

James Earl Jones Signs On For 'Coming To America' Sequel

From the Web

More on Vibe

Dominique Jackson As Elektra In POSE Season 1
JoJo Whilden/FX

Elektra’s 5 Memorable Moments In 'Pose' Season 1

Elektra’s ability to simultaneously inspire admiration and fear in her peers is a gift that not many other characters can match. She consistently delivers some of the most memorable lines in the FX show, which isn’t bad for a first-time actress. Jackson was cast by Janet Mock and Our Lady J, classical musician and television writer/producer,  both of whom spent six months scouting talent for the show via open castings hoping to open doors for trans people in an industry where so few people with the power to do so will.

“There is such unmined and untapped talent there, and unmined stories,” Mock said when asked why it’s so difficult for industry people to find and identify trans talent during an interview for them. magazine. “Our show is a prime example that people who may not have long-a** résumés or star power can carry a series and that there’s not just one of them — there’s five of them [on the show].”

Jackson may not have been nominated for an Emmy award this year, but Elektra remains an audience favorite for so, so many reasons. Her character dares us to feel, to hope. In honor of that, here are five of Elektra’s best moments from Pose Season One.

Continue Reading
Rapper YNW Melly Facing Death Penalty
Getty Images

YNW Melly Announces ‘Melly Vs. Melvin’ Album From Jail

YNW Melly is keeping busy as he awaits trial on double murder charges. The embattled rapper will be dropping a new album titled, Melly Vs. Melvin, he announced on Instagram Friday (Aug. 9).

“Album on the way everybody. Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin,” reads the caption of a smiling Instagram photo of Melly holding a phone to his ear while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Album on the way everybody 🥶🌎😁 Y’all ready #MellyVsMelvin

A post shared by Free Melly & Melvin (@ynwmelly) on Aug 9, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

The album title is a nod to the “Murder on My Mind” rapper's alleged multiple personalities. Melly maintains that he has six different personalities, along with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and ADHD. Earlier in the year, Melly spoke with Complex about his supposed personalities, one of which is named Melvin. “Melvin’s not an alter ego; it's a person,” he said at the time. “I got mixed personalities. It’s another person.”

The 20-year-old Florida native, whose birth name is Jamell Maurice Demons, went on to describe his rap persona, “Melly,” as a “joker.”

“He’s just the one that everybody loves, and he loves everybody,” he said adding that another personality name Melvin “is the one that protect[s] Melly from the wrong people.”

In February, Melly turned himself in to authorities in connection with the murder of his friends and aspiring rappers, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

If convicted, Melly faces the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges.

Continue Reading
john-singleton-GettyImages-927308040-1556342763
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

John Singleton’s Mother Reportedly Named Executor Of His Estate

John Singleton’s mother snagged a legal victory following a monthslong court battle with her granddaughter. According to The Blast, Sheila Ward has officially been named executor of the late director’s estate.

Ward initially attempted to garner control of the estate after Singleton suffered a stroke in April. Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra, objected to the legal filing and contradicted claims made by her grandmother, including that her father was left comatose following a “major stroke.” In her legal filing, Cleopatra alleged that her grandmother, who was Singleton’s business manager, attempted to shut his children out financially, abused her power, and “bullied and abandoned” her father since childhood.

In June, Ward filed emergency documents in which she claimed that her son’s personal belongings were stolen from his home. Singleton’s only will was drafted in the early ‘90s before many of his children were born. The will named his eldest daughter, Justice, as inheriting his multi-million dollar estate.

The Los Angeles native, who died in April, was father to seven children. The youngest of the brood, a son named Seven, was with his girlfriend, Rayvon Jones. According to TMZ, Ward posted a lengthy message on Facebook where she claimed that before Singleton died he was vomiting blood and experienced trimmers while taking a bath with his young son. She alleges that Singleton could barely lift himself out of the tub and that Jones sent him to bed instead of calling 911. "I can't stop thinking about this truth. Can't blame them. Don't blame them," Ward allegedly wrote. "I feel so sorry for them because they must live with it."

Jones denies the allegations and was reportedly shocked by Ward's claims.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem

New Releases

1d ago

New Music Fridays: Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stalion, PJ Morton And More

News

1d ago

Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV