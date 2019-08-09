Dr. Sebi’s Family Addresses Conspiracy Theory Surrounding His Death

It’s been widely speculated that Dr. Sebi’s death was the result of a government conspiracy, but according to his family, the herbalist and healer died from jail conditions.

Dr. Sebi’s son, Alfredo “Asami” Bowman Jr., daughter, Kellie Bowman, and grandson, Izeah Bowman, sat down with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Friday (Aug. 9) to speak about his legacy, and address rumors surrounding his death.

“It wasn’t no government foul play,” his grandson said when asked if Dr. Sebi was killed by the government. “If your dad or grandfather [goes] to a prison in a third-world country where there’s not hot showers, hot meals, [or a] television, it’s a possibility he can die as well.”

Dr. Sebi died in an Honduran jail on Aug. 6, 2016. He was arrested at an airport three months earlier for alleged money laundering. “Which is false information,” his grandson added of the embezzlement allegations leveled against Dr. Sebi.

The holistic healer claimed to have cures for several diseases including HIV/AIDS and cancer. As his family noted, Dr. Sebi treated multiple celebrities, although Lisa Left Eye Lopes was the most vocal about championing his treatments. Lopes was in Honduras visiting Dr. Sebi when she died in a fatal car accident in 2002.

“Basically he was saying we can reverse any disease,” his son explained. “There’s no disease that's irreversible when you give the body the space it needs to nourish itself. Our bodies want to heal [themselves] and it’s up to us to decide...we have to change our toolbox. What is our toolbox? The food that we put in our mouth[s].”

“That’s the conspiracy,” Dr. Sebi’s daughter pointed out. “Our food sources have been [killing us]. We’ve been fooled into thinking processed food is our food. It is the silent killer and we have all been sitting here saying this is what’s good for us. How can you have a righteous thought when you’re food is unholy?”

The family also speaks about pharmaceutical companies, Nipsey Hussle's connection to Dr. Sebi, the benefits of a plant-based diet and more.

Watch the full interview in the video above.