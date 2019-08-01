Masego's "Queen Tings" is an audio wonder on its own but with the visual finally coming to public view, the song has reached new cinematic heights.

Released Wednesday (Aug 31), the video depicts a world of beautiful queens with Masego showing off his sax skills. Directed by Brilliant Garcia, the video is a sentiment to the diaspora of black women which plays perfectly to the track. Singer-songwriter Tiffany Gouché (Lalah Hathaway, Solange) also appears in the video with her verse serving as an ode to motherhood.

Fans received pieces of the video last year including Garcia's involvement and stills.

https://twitter.com/UncleSego/status/1035518017021460480

Here are a few of the Queens In the “Queen Tings” video. And for those who think they’ve heard the whole song. Nah, I finished it. You’ll hear on the album. Sept 7th pic.twitter.com/HPQc6jNowu

— Maségo (@UncleSego) August 31, 2018

"Queen Tings" was released last year just before the artist dropped his full-length debut album, Lady Lady. Produced by Johnny Hernandez, the track was seemingly freestyled due to his excitement about well, blackness.

"'Queen Tings' was a combination of my excitement for Black Panther, Black History Month, and my upcoming trip to Cape Town,” he told Essence. “I was in the studio with Kojo and Nicky [Quinn], talking and playing beats and then Nicky put on the beat for ‘Queen Tings’ and the song pretty much wrote itself,” he added. “We dropped a short version of it that same day.”

He also praised Gouché for her silky smooth verse. “She blessed the song with the perfect verse,” he said. “I knew she was a fit for the song. She knocked it out. I’m funny about collabs but I knew she needed to be on this song and it was exactly what it needed.”

Speaking with VIBE last year, Masego shared other inspirations for his career. "After my glow up stage is done, I want to just go off wherever Adele is chilling right now,” he said. “I want to like just be in the thick of things. I think [Lady Lady] is going to be lovely in the sense of it’s going to give you that next threshold."

Enjoy "Queen Tings" below.