Drake Debuts "Money In The Grave" Video Feat. Rick Ross

The visual is directed by Theo Skudra.

In a black-and-white visual directed by Theo Skudra, Drake showcases nothing but wins for his "Money In The Grave" video. Alongside Rick Ross, the pair toast to the good life as they rap about luxury and getting the last laugh.

The melody arrived shortly after and in celebration of the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Finals in June 2019. "Money In The Grave" was accompanied by "Omerta" and began to fan the flames of what might be new music from Drizzy.

In 2018, Drake released his fifth studio album, Scorpion, that featured two sides. On A Side, the "Mob Ties" rapper put his rapping skills on display before switching to B Side where he traversed the melodic route. Melodies like "After Dark," "In My Feelings," "Jaded," and "Nice For What" were popular standouts. Details have been scarce concerning an album.

