Drake Faces Lawsuits Over 'Nice For What' And 'In My Feelings'

A rapper by the name of Sam Skully is suing both Drake and Big Freedia for alleged use of his beat for the songs “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What.”

Per TMZ, Skully (real name Samuel Nicholas III) claims that a portion of his 2000’s song “Roll Call” was used in the popular song “In My Feelings.” He also alleges that “Nice For What,” which features Big Freedia, uses another one of his stolen beats.

“In the docs, Sam Skully claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000, but says he didn't know his work had been stolen until years later ... when Drake and Big Freedia released songs that started climbing the charts,” reports the site.

“Nice For What” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018, as did “In My Feelings.” The latter track remained there for 10 weeks and was associated with the highly-popular “In My Feelings” challenge.

Skully is also reportedly suing Asylum Records, Cash Money Records and Republic Records for damages.