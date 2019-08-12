eddie-murphy eddie-murphy
Courtesy of Netflix

Eddie Murphy Stars As The Persistent And Peculiar 'Dolemite Is My Name'

August 12, 2019 - 2:01 pm by Shenequa Golding

"A man slams the door in my face, I just find another door."

Comedic legend Eddie Murphy is returning to the big screen as a down-on-his-luck comic in the Netflix original Dolemite Is My Name.

The Academy-Award nominated actor stars as Rudy Ray Moore, a funnyman lustful for the fame and spotlight but unable to attain it and after countless rejections, Moore decides if no one will give him a chance then he'll just become somebody else.

Moore transforms into Dolemite, a pimp with a strong cane and even stronger list of fables. He enlists the help of beloved actor D’Urville Martin played by Wesley Snipes and convinces him to direct his new feature film, which becomes a hit.

Moore has been praised by comics and rappers for creating his own path to greatness and Dolemite Is My Name, directed by Craig Brewer is a jovial interpretation of his persistence.

Starring alongside Murphy includes Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Snoop Dogg, Ron Cephas Jones, Barry Shabaka Henley, and T.I.

Watch the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name.

