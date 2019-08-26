Eddie Murphy speaks onstage during the LA Tastemaker event for Comedians in Cars at The Paley Center for Media on July 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills City.

Eddie Murphy To Host 'SNL' For The First Time In 35 Years

"Murphy made a brief appearance on the 40th anniversary special in 2015."

Eddie Murphy is making a return to his stomping grounds.

On Monday (Aug 26), Saturday Night Life announced their hosts and performers for their 45th season. Big names included Woody Harrelson with a set from Billie Eilish on September 28; Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Taylor Swift on October 5; David Harbour with Camila Cabello on October 12 and Kristen Stewart on November 21. But Murphy's December 21 hosting gig stands at the most considering his long history with the iconic show.

Murphy's return for their holiday episode is bound to give fans more legendary sketches from the comedian. IndieWire notes Murphy made his debut to the SNL at just 18 years old and went on to create legendary characters and sketches like "Gumby" and "White Like Me."

Murphy avoided the SNL set for decades after David Spade made a quip about the actor's so-called back-to-back film flops.

Murphy, who recently appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, hinted to the surprise return on his Instagram on Sunday (Aug. 25).

During his heyday at SNL, Murphy was nominated for three Primetime Emmy's: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety or Music Series.

A 2011 Rolling Stone interview dives deep into the late-night show fiasco as Murphy broke his silence. "They were sh*tty to me one Saturday Night Live a couple of times after I'd left the show," he said. "How many people have come off this show whose careers really are f**ked up, and you guys are sh*tting on me?"

On the 40th anniversary special of the sketch comedy series, Murphy started a clean slate to make a brief appearance on the NBC's studio 8H.