An Extremely Rare Prince Album Is Set To Be Reissued Next Month

Prince fans will soon be able to get their hands on a string of albums from the late music legend, the Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings announced Friday (Aug. 1). The albums, Emancipation, Chaos and Disorder and The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold), will be reissued on Sept. 13.

Originally released in 1996, Chaos and Disorder and Emancipation, are noted as two “pivotal albums” in the Prince catalog. The albums will be available on CD and on vinyl for the first time in 20 years. Chaos and Disorder was Prince’s last album of new material released on Warner Brothers, while Emancipation debuted as a triple disc three-hour “musical extravaganza” celebrating the Purple One’s “full psychic, spiritual, emotional and creative liberation,” according to his website.

The Versace Experience was originally released as promo cassettes for guests attending a Versace fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in 1995. The project features previously unreleased material and remixes of “P. Control,” “Gold,” and “Eye Hate U,” in addition to rare unheard music from The New Power Generation.

All three titles will debut on a “highly collectible, limited edition purple vinyl.”