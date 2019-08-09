Fashion Roundup: Beyoncé Drops Nostalgic Merch And H&M To Collab With South African Label Mantsho

August just got a little hotter with two new fashion collections dropping this month.

Beyoncé unveiled her '90s-inspired "BeySearch" Friday (Aug. 9) while H&M is set to unveil their South African collaboration on Thursday (Aug. 15).

Queen Bey surprised fans with new a merch capsule on her official website on Friday afternoon. Fanny packs, bodycon dresses, bucket hats, crop tops, windbreakers, and more are designed with Google searched images that highlight every monumental step her in career.

The aesthetic is to appeal to a "90s teenager's bedroom walls combined with the tidal wave of today's meme culture," as said in a press release.

H&M is to release a legendary collection with the South African brand, Mantsho. Essence reports that the collection will feature edgy African-inspired prints that celebrate the elegance and vibrancy of Africa. Mantsho translates to "black is beautiful" from the native Sesotho language.

Established in 2004, the label has appeared on fashion runways in the U.S., Greece, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana, and Senegal. This will make H&M's first collaboration with a South African brand.

"This is my love letter to the world from Africa," said Mantsho's head of design, Palesa Mokubung. "I hope customers around the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections."

You can shop "BeySearch" here. The latest H&M collection will be available next Thursday (Aug. 15).