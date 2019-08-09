H&M-Mantsho-Beyonce-Merch
Parkwood Entertainment/H&M x Mantsho

Fashion Roundup: Beyoncé Drops Nostalgic Merch And H&M To Collab With South African Label Mantsho

August 9, 2019 - 3:14 pm by Alexis Reese

August just got a little hotter with two new fashion collections dropping this month.

Beyoncé unveiled her '90s-inspired "BeySearch" Friday (Aug. 9) while H&M is set to unveil their South African collaboration on Thursday (Aug. 15).

Queen Bey surprised fans with new a merch capsule on her official website on Friday afternoon. Fanny packs, bodycon dresses, bucket hats, crop tops, windbreakers, and more are designed with Google searched images that highlight every monumental step her in career.

The aesthetic is to appeal to a "90s teenager's bedroom walls combined with the tidal wave of today's meme culture," as said in a press release.

H&M is to release a legendary collection with the South African brand, Mantsho. Essence reports that the collection will feature edgy African-inspired prints that celebrate the elegance and vibrancy of Africa. Mantsho translates to "black is beautiful" from the native Sesotho language.

Established in 2004, the label has appeared on fashion runways in the U.S., Greece, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana, and Senegal. This will make H&M's first collaboration with a South African brand.

"This is my love letter to the world from Africa," said Mantsho's head of design, Palesa Mokubung. "I hope customers around the world will enjoy this ensemble of my stand-out pieces from my last three collections."

You can shop "BeySearch" here. The latest H&M collection will be available next Thursday (Aug. 15).

In This Story:

Popular

James Earl Jones Signs On For 'Coming To America' Sequel

From the Web

More on Vibe

B Free B Free
Detroit rapper B Free.
N/A

Puma Releases RS-X Hard Drive Sneakers With Detroit Rapper B Free

Puma has collaborated a lot with Detroit rappers in recent years, and now they've teamed up with 313 youngster B Free.

B Free has garnered buzz for his songs "Platinum Plus," and more recently "All Mine," which sees him trading melodic flows with Diggy Simmons. As a result, he's teamed with Puma to debut sneakers - the latest pair being the RS-X Hard Drive running shoe. The RS-X Hard Drive combines an 80s-inspired design with Puma's Running System (RS) Technology, which integrates cushioning from the forefoot through the heel.

The latest project isn't Puma's first collaboration with Detroit hip-hop style. Big Sean released an entire line of Puma apparel and sneakers last fall, and Detroit street rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed with Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owner and Distinct Life founder Rick Williams for a pair of purple Puma suedes.

Along with his deal with Puma, B Free is also working directly with the Detroit Pistons for the upcoming NBA season. He will be appearing in commercials, performing at home games, and claims the title as the official voice of the Pistons.

The Puma RS-X Hard Drive is available now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@pumasportstyle and myself teamed up to debut the new “RS-X Hard Drive“ shoes which were released on 08/01/2019! Let me know what y’all think of the shoes! #RS-XHardDrive | 📷: @marc_mill . . . . . . . . #officialbfree #bfree #puma #rsxharddrive #letmeknow #prodbybert #torrencejayy #triller #fox2 #detroitvseverybody #detroitbasketball #puma #pumacell #nbadraft #draftday #detroitpistons #pistons #detroit #newyork #la #forevergolden #menaceinparadise #crowdfreak #fmg #pumauproar #pumahoops #lostinparadise #freetroit

A post shared by B Free (@officialbfree) on Aug 6, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

Continue Reading

Cardi B And Reebok Defy Expectations For New Sneaker Campaign

Cardi B stars in the latest Reebok ad, which is a short film that takes place in the beauty salon.

In the one-minute clip, the “Money” MC is spending a day in the nail salon gossiping and kiki’ing, when she notices her girlfriend’s Reebok sneakers aren’t laced up. By the powers that be, her acrylic set grows to extraordinary lengths, and tie her friend’s shoes before the nails shrink back down to their normal size.

“The Reebok Classic Club C Vintage, as featured in the ‘Nails’ spot, is a sneaker that’s had an unexpected journey to becoming an icon,” a press release for the Sneaker giant reads. “Originally launched in the ‘80s, The Club C was a performance shoe before transcending its functional origins to become a standard of contemporary style.”

The Bronx-bred artist certainly fits the mold of “sporting the unexpected,” as she’s defied expectations in order to become the global superstar she is today.

Check out the spot above.

Continue Reading
Style-Kingdom-The-Lion-King
Bloomingdales

'The Lion King's' Florence Kasumba Teams Up With Bloomingdales For Glam Pop-Up

Inspired by the cinematic beauty of The Lion King, actress Florence Kasumba has curated a special pop-up with Bloomingdales featuring tribal threads and fits truly made for any fan of the celebrated film.

Announced by the retail giant last week, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom celebrates the cultural significance of African fashion with pieces handpicked by Kasumba who voices Shenzie the hyena in the upcoming live-action film. The shop also features brands that empower communities with pieces sourced from multiple regions of the African continent as well as products featuring iconic characters and themes from the film.

"Being the guest curator for the Style Kingdom in The Carousel at Bloomingdale’s is an absolute thrill because I’ve been able to combine my love of fashion and film whilst connecting back to my African heritage,” Kasumba said in a press release. “I love how The Lion King can be interpreted through this new lens and connect with audiences in a unique and fresh way. I felt such a personal connection to the pieces I curated and I can’t wait for people to see the collections and the movie!”

African fashion labels to loom the shop from Florence's curation include, Maxhosa- a South African knitwear brand that celebrates Xhosa beadwork aesthetics made with the countries mohair and wool. Ghana-based line, Studio 189 and Nigerian menswear brand, Post-Imperial will also be featured.

While some pieces are gorgeous gowns and stunning earrings, there's also chill threads like graphic tees commemorating the film.

"One of our goals in collaborating with Disney to create Style Kingdom is to enable shoppers to experience the excitement and nostalgia of The Lion King in new ways. Florence's curation allows us to celebrate the film and African artistry while bringing inspiration and sense of discovery to our customers through a unique product mix, in-store events and visual moments," said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Additional brands that empower communities will have items shipped from multiple regions of the African continent, that will also feature famed characters and themes from the film, the releases also stated.

Direct inspiration from the film will include pieces with familiar logos and color schemes. A Simba handbag, Pride Rock t-shirt, and a "The Circle of Life" water bottle will all be for purchase.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Style Kingdom will be open to the public from July 11th to September 2nd.

Check out the expansive collection here.

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

1d ago

Listen To Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” Anthem

New Releases

1d ago

New Music Fridays: Rick Ross, Megan Thee Stalion, PJ Morton And More

News

1d ago

Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV