Angela-Basset-Afton-Williamson-The-Rookie
Getty Images

Former 'Rookie' Star Afton Williamson Has Angela Basset's Support Amid Allegations

August 6, 2019 - 12:02 pm by Alexis Reese

Angela Bassett is just one of the many actresses supporting Afton Williamson for speaking out against the racial and sexual harassment she endured on the set of ABC's The Rookie.

Over the weekend, Williamson announced she would not make a return in the series' second season, citing multiple incidents that allegedly happened on set. An investigation was launched in June, ABC President Karey Burke announced. Following her statement on Instagram, Bassett commented, "I'm SO proud of you and stand COMPLETELY in support of you. Speak your truth and speak it LOUD!"

Bassett and Williamson are co-stars in the Netflix film Otherhood. Released Friday (Aug 2), Otherhood follows three mothers (Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman) and empty-nesters who drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons.

Other messages of support came from Snowfall's Angela Lewis and Single Parents' Kimrie Lewis.

Williamson edited her statement to include the names of those involved in the incidents along with a new post thanking the public for support. The actress said the showrunners ignored her multiple complaints of “racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments” from Sally Nicole Ciganovich, the head of the show's hair department and sexual harassment from recurring guest star Demetrius Grosse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To my Fans, my Friends, my Supporters: I want to Thank EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU. I am so beyond overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, kind words, scriptures, strength filled quotes and devout support that has come my way. One Instagram post is just like those 2 fish and 5 loaves of Bread. The rippling effect it has had in just a few hours shows how much this world is aching with victims of racism, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse all of it. I am no stranger to all of the above even before this experience. But it is through this experience and my platform that God pushed me to use the power within me. It just takes a VOICE. I never imagined so many of us have experienced these horrible circumstances and that can NO LONGER GO UNHEARD. We have a voice. ALL OF US. It is our DUTY to use it. I used to fear the word Victim. I scoffed at it because all I was told when these injustices happened to me, was to Survive. Survivor I am. Victim I am also. A victim of injustice. A victim of assault. A victim of abuse and harassment. If you have experienced any of the above, you are too and I for one stand with you and I’m no longer afraid to be vocal about it. We Can Stand Together. Let’s Change This Sickness. That Change starts with US. This season on The Rookie, I was sexually harassed by fellow actor Demetrius Grosse. I was Racially Bullied and Discriminated against and Sexually Assaulted by Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich. Let’s BE the CHANGE we WANT to SEE❤️👊🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Afton Williamson (@therealaftonw) on

Burke addressed the claims of the racial discrimination, sexual assault, and harassment at the network's Television Critics Association summer press tour Monday (Aug. 5), Variety reports. "I don't have a lot of answers," Burke started. "I learned alongside at the end of June that there were allegations and that an investigation had been launched by eOne and I'm waiting for the results of that investigation."

Burke was later questioned if ABC could trust that there would be a thorough investigation since it is being carried out by another company. She stated that she "hopeful" that the "results will be independent and trustworthy."

The investigation is ongoing.

tupac-afeni-getty-1565149898
Getty Images

A Five-Part Docuseries On Tupac And Afeni Shakur Is Coming To FX

FX will debut a five-part documentary series on Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cable network announced Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour Tuesday (Aug. 6).

Helmed by Defiant Ones director, Allen Hughes, the docuseries highlights Tupac and Afeni's "unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice," and will be told by those who knew mother and son. As previously reported, Hughes brokered a deal with Tupac's estate to produce a five-part documentary on what was described at the time as "the first definitive, comprehensive project on [Tupac] Shakur with the full cooperation of the estate."

Tupac’s story has been explored in multiple projects, such as the 2002 true crime documentary, Biggie and Tupac, and Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders released in 2015. Outlaw marks the first cable T.V. series to exclusively focus on the late hip-hop legend and his activist mother, since her death in 2016.

FX also revealed a slate of new productions including Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series about hip-hop’s power brokers who operate in the shadows of the culture, Pride a six-part documentary on the LGBTQ community’s fight for civl rights, and Women in Comedy, which delves into how standup comedy has changed for women comics in the post-Me Too era.

No date has been announced for the upcoming projects.

Continue Reading
tiffany-haddish-new-years-eve-standup
Roy Rochlin

Tiffany Haddish To Play Madam CJ Walker’s Daughter In Netflix Limited Series

Tiffany Haddish will appear in Netflix's four-part limited series, Madam CJ Walker, the streaming network announced Tuesday (August 6). Blair Underwood, comedy icon Garrett Morris, Carmen Ejogo and Kevin Carroll have also joined the cast.

Octavia Spencer stars as Walker and is also an executive producer on Madam CJ Walker, which is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Haddish is set to portray Lelia, Walker’s “smart and feisty” but “eager to be independent” daughter, who worked alongside her mother and helped build her empire. Elsewhere in the cast, Underwood has signed on to play the late millionaire’s “incredibly supportive and encouraging” husband, Charles James Walker. Morris will portray Cleophus, Walker’s father and a former slave who moves in with his daughter and her husband, and helps in her hair product business.

Ejogo will play Addie, a hairstylist and businesswoman who became Walker’s “nemesis and rival” after dismissing Walker’s “ambitions to be one of her sales woman.” (In reality, Walker worked as a sales woman for Annie Malone a hairdresser, entrepreneur, and one of America's first black female millionaires. Malone later accused Walker of stealing her product formula.) Carroll will play Ransom, a businessman, civic activist, and Columbia University graduate who worked as Walker’s lawyer and helped secure patents for her products.

Walker, whose birth name was Sarah Breedlove, was one of six children and the first in her family to born into freedom. The series, inspired by the book On Her Own written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, tells the story of how Walker persevered through “hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges” to become the first black self-made female millionaire in America.

Madam CJ Walker debuts on Netflix next year.

Continue Reading
LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Zendaya attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison

Zendaya And Labrinth Score HBO 'Euphoria' Season Finale With New Song "All For Us"

HBO's Euphoria wrapped up its eighth episode and season finale Sunday (Aug. 4). The final episode left plenty of ends loose but Rue (played by Zendaya) featured a new song, "All For Us" with Labrinth.

Euphoria has given its audience stunning visuals since episode one, and that continued with the closing scene of the finale. A bewitched Rue, who just separated herself from her best friend Jules, relapses on drugs before lifting out of her bed, stumbling through her home through her home, and transporting into another world with a choreographed choir heaving her in and out of the air.

The song's haunting vocals and chants are made up of Zendaya, Labrinth, and a choir. "Too much in my system (famine, famine)/Money MIA (pockets hella empty)/Momma making ends meet (making ends meet)/Working like a slave (Mississippi aye)," Zendaya sings.

Fans on social media have praised Euphoria for its usage of music, and Labrinth's song "Mount Everest" was used in episode two. He also wrote and co-produced on the new Lion King song "Spirit" with Beyonce. Labrinth has not dropped an album since 2012 Electronic Earth, but recently formed the pop group LSD alongside Sia and Diplo.

The multitalented Zendaya's last hit single, "Something New" featuring Chris Brown, dropped in 2016. Her self-entitled 11-track album released in 2013 with her popular song "Replay."

Watch the full video below.

Continue Reading

