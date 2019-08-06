Former 'Rookie' Star Afton Williamson Has Angela Basset's Support Amid Allegations

Angela Bassett is just one of the many actresses supporting Afton Williamson for speaking out against the racial and sexual harassment she endured on the set of ABC's The Rookie.

Over the weekend, Williamson announced she would not make a return in the series' second season, citing multiple incidents that allegedly happened on set. An investigation was launched in June, ABC President Karey Burke announced. Following her statement on Instagram, Bassett commented, "I'm SO proud of you and stand COMPLETELY in support of you. Speak your truth and speak it LOUD!"

Bassett and Williamson are co-stars in the Netflix film Otherhood. Released Friday (Aug 2), Otherhood follows three mothers (Bassett, Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman) and empty-nesters who drive to New York City to reconnect with their adult sons.

Other messages of support came from Snowfall's Angela Lewis and Single Parents' Kimrie Lewis.

Williamson edited her statement to include the names of those involved in the incidents along with a new post thanking the public for support. The actress said the showrunners ignored her multiple complaints of “racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments” from Sally Nicole Ciganovich, the head of the show's hair department and sexual harassment from recurring guest star Demetrius Grosse.

Burke addressed the claims of the racial discrimination, sexual assault, and harassment at the network's Television Critics Association summer press tour Monday (Aug. 5), Variety reports. "I don't have a lot of answers," Burke started. "I learned alongside at the end of June that there were allegations and that an investigation had been launched by eOne and I'm waiting for the results of that investigation."

Burke was later questioned if ABC could trust that there would be a thorough investigation since it is being carried out by another company. She stated that she "hopeful" that the "results will be independent and trustworthy."

The investigation is ongoing.