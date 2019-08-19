Freddie Gibbs Supports Jay-Z's NFL Deal While Dismissing Colin Kaepernick

Since Jay-Z inked a partnership deal with the National Football League (NFL) on Tuesday (Aug. 13), the Roc Nation leader has received backlash for his decision. Although those that disagree with the Brooklyn native have made their voices heard, others that support the 4:44 artist have amplified their opinions as well.

On Monday (Aug. 19), rapper Freddie Gibbs recorded a video message expressing his stance. Within the visual, Gibbs said he’s standing by Jay-Z and addressed Kaepernick’s settlement with the league. “I’m riding for Jay-Z straight up, man. F**k Colin Kaepernick,” he said. “All y’all ni**as marched for Colin Kaepernick and he took a settlement and they didn’t tell y’all what he got or nothing. He settled, so let it go. Y’all hating on Jay-Z for trying to own something in the NFL. Y’all ni**as is some motherfu**in’ crabs.”

Social media users weighed in on the Bandana rapper’s video, including journalist Jemele Hill who wrote, “Well played, NFL. You got exactly what you wanted.” Gibbs responded, “All due respect ma’am they ain’t get nothin out of me. Big fan by the way.”

Under his management company Roc Nation, Jay-Z will helm the NFL’s live music entertainment sector. The tasks’ details are still unknown. On the topic of Kaepernick's fight for justice on and off the field, partly in the form of kneeling, Jay-Z stated "I think we're past kneeling. I think it's time to go into actionable items," before noting that "Colin’s whole thing was to bring attention to social injustice. In that case, this is a success. This is the next phase,” he said during a press conference.

In response to the headlines, Kaepernick thanked his prominent supporters for their backing.