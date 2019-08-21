Funk Flex Opens Up About JAY-Z, Jermaine Dupri And The NFL

Funk Flex is breaking his silence on the recent controversy involving JAY-Z and his recent involvement with the NFL.

Last week, it was announced that the Jigga Man would be partnering with the league to consult for halftime performance as its Live Music Entertainment Strategist. He also plans on helping them with social initiatives, and he recently became a part-owner of a team. This partnership raised eyebrows, as Jay was a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick, who has been allegedly blackballed for standing up (or kneeling) for social justice.

Even more surprising, reports swirled that Jermaine Dupri was offered the deal, but was told by Jay not to accept it. In an Instagram post, Funk Flex wrote that the Atlanta producer was certainly offered the deal.

"I just got off the phone with Jermaine Dupri!" the photo read. "He confirmed that when he was working with the NFL last year, he did get a call from JAY-Z asking him 'How deep are you in with the NFL?' expressing 'That might not be a good idea.'"

"My opinion is probably not what the people I have relationships want to hear but it’s bothering me so I need to discuss," he wrote in the caption. He started off by discussing his issues with Kaepernick accepting a settlement deal, because he hasn't been as "aggressive" on a social justice front (this point, however, could certainly be debunked, as Kaepernick recently announced a new social justice initiative in a new interview).

Later, Flex addresses Jay.

"We are never past kneeling," he continues, referencing Jay's comments about moving past the action towards a solution. "...Jayz In our world is our “Michael Jordan” decided by the people who respect/cherish his accomplishments. Watching that Commissioner’s body language and feeling his desperation to open the Season with the 'STRONGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN POSSIBLE WITH CREDIBILITY' was obvious!"

"If Jayz saw what we all saw in the press conference and feels working from the inside while being paid and receiving a 'stake' in a team is the answer and can spearhead social justice from the inside he is our HERO for life!!!!" he wrote. "BUT if he and the air personalities/social media influencers that Rocknation manages or wants to be managed by them have spun the 'believe in Jayz... give him a chance' campaign to line pockets... this will be remembered and NOT swept under the rug in a few months!"

