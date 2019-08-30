Future Announces Scholarship Initiative Will Happen Throughout 'Legendary Nights Tour'

Future is paying it forward.

After Lil Uzi Vert said he would fund one student’s tuition, Future is also paying it forward by offering $2,000 scholarships to lucky fans. According to Pitchfork, the Pluto rapper will administer the monetary gift throughout his stint on Meek Mill’s "Legendary Nights Tour."

To be eligible, scholarship hopefuls must follow the Freewishes Foundation on social media, and write a 500-word essay explaining why winning this scholarship will change the trajectory of their future. The deadline will be noon the day of the tour’s various stops in the United States. Applicants have to be enrolled in college.

FreeWishes Foundation was founded by the “Diamonds Dancing” rapper and his mother, Stephanie Jester, and his sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson. Per its website, “FreeWishes Foundation’s mission is to deliver a message of hope, perseverance and resilience to our community by lending support and making dreams come alive.”

Learn more about the initiative here.