Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

Cobb County police discovered the three bodies inside a townhome while conducting a welfare check

A Georgia woman posted a heartwarming picture of her and her children before allegedly shooting them to death and then turning the gun on herself.

According to The New York Daily News, Cobb County Police discovered three bodies inside a townhome home while conducting a welfare check Wednesday evening. Marsha Edwards, 58, reportedly shot and killed her 20-year-old daughter Erin Edwards and her 24-year-old son Christopher Edwards before taking her own life.

Erin, a rising senior at Boston University, interned with NBC 4 New York this past summer and was said to have had "Infectious enthusiasm and a true passion for journalism, and even more important was [a] genuinely good and kind person who will be sorely missed by everyone at NBC New York."

Christopher worked in the Atlanta mayor's office as a digital content manager. According to Edwards Instagram posts, she spent the summer with her children, going to Miami with her son and Italy with her daughter.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” Marsha posted Wednesday.



Police have not disclosed the motives behind the murder-suicide.