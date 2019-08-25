marsha-edwards-erin-edwards
Marsha Edwards Instagram

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

August 25, 2019 - 12:56 pm by VIBE

Cobb County police discovered the three bodies inside a townhome while conducting a welfare check

A Georgia woman posted a heartwarming picture of her and her children before allegedly shooting them to death and then turning the gun on herself.

According to The New York Daily News, Cobb County Police discovered three bodies inside a townhome home while conducting a welfare check Wednesday evening. Marsha Edwards, 58, reportedly shot and killed her 20-year-old daughter Erin Edwards and her 24-year-old son Christopher Edwards before taking her own life.

Erin, a rising senior at Boston University, interned with NBC 4 New York this past summer and was said to have had "Infectious enthusiasm and a true passion for journalism, and even more important was [a] genuinely good and kind person who will be sorely missed by everyone at NBC New York."

Christopher worked in the Atlanta mayor's office as a digital content manager. According to Edwards Instagram posts, she spent the summer with her children, going to Miami with her son and Italy with her daughter.

“I’ve had the best summer, first with Chris in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children,” Marsha posted Wednesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’ve had the best summer, first with Chis in Miami, and Erin in Italy. I could not ask for better children. ❤️🍷😎

A post shared by Marsha Edwards (@marsha.edwards.7564) on


Police have not disclosed the motives behind the murder-suicide.

Georgia Mom Posts Tender Photos Of Her Children Before Allegedly Killing Them And Herself

Parking Dispute Shooting/Michael Drejka Parking Dispute Shooting/Michael Drejka
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office via AP

Florida Gunman Convicted Of Manslaughter In Fatal Parking Lot Shooting

A Florida jury convicted a white gunman of killing an unarmed black father during an argument over a parking space. Jurors deliberated for more than six hours before finding Michael Drejka guilty of manslaughter in the July 2018 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

McGlockton, 28, was gunned down in front of his 5-year-old son in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station. The father of three was coming to his girlfriend’s defense after she was confronted by Drejka for parking in a handicap space while McGlockton ran into the store. Drejka, who alleged self-defense, claimed that he opened fire after McGlockton took “one step” towards him and shoved him. Drejka attempted to use Florida’s Stand Your Ground law to justify the fatal shooting, and saw no fault in his actions.

“I followed the law the way I thought the law was supposed to be followed. I cleared every hurdle that the law had to put in front of me,” he told a local news station last year.

Prosecutors argued that Drejka provoked the confrontation and video surveillance confirmed that McGlockton was backing away from Drejka. The state’s self-defense argument doesn’t apply if the shooter caused the altercation.

Drejka, who faces up to 30 years in prison, had no reaction to the verdict, CBS News reports. He remains held without bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 10.

empty-courtroom
Pool

Baltimore Teen Sentenced To Life For Killing A Cop

A Baltimore teen hung his head and sobbed inside a courtroom Wednesday (Aug. 21) after a judge handed down a life sentence for the May 2018 death of an officer.

Dawnta Harris, 17, from West Baltimore, reportedly asked the judge for a second chance. Although he didn't speak in court, his defense attorney, Warren Brown, read the boy's six-page letter out loud.

“Show me mercy,” he begged

Harris, along with three other teens, reportedly were burglarizing homes in Perry Hall. Harris stole a Jeep Wrangler and was in the vehicle when officer Amy Caprio approached. Harris stepped on the gas and ran over the 29-year-old cop.

“I didn’t want to harm Officer Caprio at all; I just wanted to get away,” Harris wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I thought she was going to move.”

Brown tried to convince Circuit Judge Jan Marshall Alexander to sentence the teen to 30 years for murdering Caprio, and asked he take into account his rough upbringing. However, speaking to reporters afterward he said he wasn't surprised by the ruling. “It wasn’t unexpected. The judge was under a lot of pressure.”

Caprio had been sent to investigate a suspicious Jeep when she spotted the teen. She blocked his way out with her patrol car, jumped out and ordered him to stop. As the jeep sped toward her, The Baltimore Sun reports Caprio drew her gun and yelled "Stop! Stop!"

Bodycam footage showed Dawnta stopped the jeep and opened the driver door slightly as if to surrender, only to get back inside, slam on the breaks and run over Caprio. Dawnta got rid of the jeep nearby and was found walking when he was arrested.

During a 14-hour interview with investigators, Dawnta admitted he panicked. “Once I saw the gun, I put my head down and closed my eyes," he told them. "It was like five seconds before I pushed on the gas."

Caprio died from broken ribs, and crushing injuries to her internal organs. She was found bleeding with tire marks on her legs.

Brown said he will appeal the ruling.

new-jersey-man-car-accident-weapons-charges new-jersey-man-car-accident-weapons-charges
New Jersey State Police

Cops Help N.J. Man And Discover He Owned Weapons And A "N****r Owner's Manual"

Cops who stopped to help a New Jersey man after he'd been in a car accident and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, was later arrested him after finding an arsenal of weapons and racist materials inside his vehicle and home.

According to reports, police located guns in Joseph Rubino's car after the cops stopped to offer assistance. Law enforcement then received a search warrant and found a grenade launcher, rifles with scopes, shotguns, and silencers, brass knuckles and a ballistic vest inside the 57-year-old's home.

Along with the host of weapons, cops also found a plethora of white supremacist material including an "N****r Owner's Manual" which authorities said gave instructions on owning a slave.

Meth, marijuana and 200 cannabis vape cartridges were also found at Rubino's residence.  Rubino reportedly faces federal weapons and drugs charges, including possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Nipsey Hussle’s Family Announces Neighborhood Nip Foundation

Death Row Records Is Now Owned By A Toy Company

What The Year 1619 Means To Me