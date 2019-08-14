Georgia Woman Lies, Says She Has HIV To Get Back At Ex Boyfriends

"I always get the last laugh."

"I always get the last laugh," Brandi Yakeima Lasiter said in a now-viral Facebook Live post.

The Georgia woman took to social media last week and alleged she was HIV positive and knowingly infected several men with the STD. To add salt to her stinging one-minute video, Lasiter named the men she slept with along with their wives and or girlfriends.

She reportedly sought out revenge toward the men who left her heartbroken. However, it's a felony in Georgia to not inform your partner of your status. Americus police began investigating the claim after one of the men mentioned in the video filed a complaint and forwarded the link.

Law enforcement found Lasiter who admitted to making the whole thing up. She then showed authorities lab results from September 2018 that proved she didn't carry the virus. Officers, however, instructed her to take another test.

The Washington Post notes that Georgia has "a high prevalence of HIV" with close to 60,000 people in the state living with the virus.

Even if Lasiter's results do come back negative, she's been reportedly charged with a misdemeanor count of making harassing communication. If convicted, she faces up to one year in jail.