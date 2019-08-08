Georgia Woman Says She Lied About Infecting Men With HIV

A Georgia woman under police investigation after bragging about infecting multiple men with HIV now says that it was all a lie. The woman, identified as Brandi Lasiter, claimed to be HIV positive in a viral Facebook Live rant where she listed a number of alleged sex partners that she claimed to have purposely infected.

“I always get the last laugh. I’m going to watch ya'll die,” Lasiter said in the video.

One of the men named in the video contacted police and filed a “harassment communications” complaint. The Americus Police Department was reportedly able to identify Lasiter through several tips received last Friday (Aug. 2). When questioned by authorities, Lasiter admitted to lying about her HIV diagnosis because she was “angry” with the men named in the video, Americus PD Major Herman Lamar told the Associated Press.

Lasiter showed police a 2018 blood test proving that she isn't HIV positive. She also agreed to take an additional blood test.

According to the CDC, black HIV patients accounted for 43% of nearly 40,000 new U.S. cases of HIV in 2017, In Georgia, there were more than 51,000 people living with HIV in 2016. Although the overwhelming percentage of those infected were male, black women accounted for more than 60% of women living with HIV. Additionally, the rate of black women living with HIV in Georgia was 11.9% higher than that of white women.

Knowingly infecting someone with HIV is a felony in Georgia and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

