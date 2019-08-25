suge-knight
Frederick M. Brown

The Same Company That Owns Mr. Potato Head Now Owns Death Row Records

August 25, 2019 - 10:00 am by Shenequa Golding

Mr. Potato Head and Death Row Records wasn't a collaboration we thought we'd ever see but hey.

The same company that owns Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, and thee Mr.Potato Head now owns the famous (and infamous) west coast record label Death Row Records.

Hasbro Toy Company purchased Entertainment One multimedia company, which also reportedly has a music division. According to Rolling Stone, E One's music label earned more than $30 million in 2019's first quarter. Six years ago, Entertainment One purchased Death Row's catalog for $280 million.

In a statement, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner expressed his excitement about owning the beloved and respected record label.

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling,” he said.

While Death Row records has gone down in history as one of hip-hop's most successful and influential labels, it's co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight has fallen from grace.

In October 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter, which was caught on surveillance. CNN reports he faced life in prison for one count of attempted murder after Knight maimed Cle "Bone" Sloan with his truck. Sloan survived the incident.

MTV2 Presents "Sucker Free Sunday" MTV2 Presents "Sucker Free Sunday"
Scott Gries/Getty Images

Buddie From Dem Franchize Boyz Passes Away

Award-winning and chart-topping hip-hop group, Dem Franchize Boyz, has confirmed that one of their members lost his battle to cancer on Sunday (Aug. 25). Buddie (born Gerald Tiller) reportedly passed away from stage 4 cancer, Revolt reports.

An Instagram post surfaced on the group's page paying homage to the late Atlanta-based artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz

A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

R.I.P Buddy 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #demfranchizeboyz

A post shared by Franchize Boyz (@demfranchizeboyz) on Aug 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙏🏾🕊🕊 “They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a nigga need” #ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz. #fuckcancer

A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:27pm PDT

The quartet originally signed to Universal Records in 2004, which consisted of Buddie, Bernard "Jizzal Man" Leverette, Maurice "Parlae" Gleaton, and Jamall "Pimpin" Willingham. They released their hit single "White Tee" which climbed to the No. 79 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 off their self-titled album the same year.

In 2005, they signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def record label, dropping hits like "I Think They Like Me" which reached Top 15 on the Hot 100 charts and their certified platinum hit "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" that hit No. 7. Racking up an American Music Award, BET Hip Hop Award, Soul Train Award, and RIAA accreditation, Dem Franchise Boyz went on to deliver fans three studio albums.

Earlier this year Dem Franchize Boyz was featured on King Critical's latest single "Get It & Go."

Continue Reading
chris-brown
Frederick M. Brown

Is Chris Brown Having A Son?

Is Chris Brown having another baby? According to sources close to the entertainer, the answer is yes.

TMZ reports the 30-year-old singer will welcome his newest bundle of joy in the fall with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, who is allegedly pregnant with a boy. This will be Harris' first child and Brown's first boy. The Indigo artist is already a proud papa to his 5-year-old daughter Royalty who he had with Nia Guzman.

While Harris and Brown aren't together, the two are reportedly co-existing well and appear to have a handle on their forthcoming co-parenting.

News the former couple was expecting made its way to the Internet in June. However, fans raised a suspicious digital eyebrow when Brown commented on one of Harris' photos a month prior.

"Yup," he wrote. "BM bad."

BM being short-hand for "baby mama."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxN_iywBbWs/?utm_source=ig_embed

No word on the exact due date or what names the two have in mind, but as soon as we know you'll know.

Continue Reading
2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Louisiana Superdome- Day 1
Getty Images

ICONOLOGY: Missy Elliott Dropping Collection Of New Songs Tonight

Missy Elliott has had an incredible 2019.

The superstar is not only finally receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 MTV VMAs this coming Monday (Aug. 26), the Virginia native also became the first female rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College Of Music. She's celebrating her standout year with her longtime fans by releasing new music.

ICONOLOGY is a collection of new songs that are meant to make the listener throw it back to the times when music made us want to move. She revealed the news on social media.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram." THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me!... Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology."

We're hoping there are some eye-popping videos to accompany these new songs. Check out her post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you... let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #Iconology

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on Aug 22, 2019 at 11:00am PDT

Continue Reading

