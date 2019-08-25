The Same Company That Owns Mr. Potato Head Now Owns Death Row Records

Mr. Potato Head and Death Row Records wasn't a collaboration we thought we'd ever see but hey.

The same company that owns Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Transformers, Power Rangers, and thee Mr.Potato Head now owns the famous (and infamous) west coast record label Death Row Records.

Hasbro Toy Company purchased Entertainment One multimedia company, which also reportedly has a music division. According to Rolling Stone, E One's music label earned more than $30 million in 2019's first quarter. Six years ago, Entertainment One purchased Death Row's catalog for $280 million.

In a statement, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner expressed his excitement about owning the beloved and respected record label.

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling,” he said.

While Death Row records has gone down in history as one of hip-hop's most successful and influential labels, it's co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight has fallen from grace.

In October 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter, which was caught on surveillance. CNN reports he faced life in prison for one count of attempted murder after Knight maimed Cle "Bone" Sloan with his truck. Sloan survived the incident.