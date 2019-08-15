J. Cole Advocates For The NFL To Reinstate Colin Kaepernick

J. Cole wants Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL.

Always one to stand up for social justice, J. Cole publicly voiced his support of Colin Kaepernick’s staunch role as an activist. On Wednesday night (Aug. 14), the KOD rapper took to Twitter to post a video of activists (including the late Michael Brown’s father) at war fighting against the police department’s unfair treatment of black people. The video also shows interludes of black men being assaulted by the authorities.

As a tribute to the work Kaepernick has done for the issue of racism and police brutality, Cole captioned the video, "Thank you @Kaepernick7 we ain’t forgot. @nfl let the man work."

The footage also chronicles the former San Francisco 49er's journey from when he decided to start kneeling during the National Anthem before games in 2016.

Since his departure from the league in 2017, Kaepernick has yet to be hired by a team.

Cole’s message to the league arrived after a partnership between Jay-Z and the NFL was announced. Kaepernick’s partner Hot 97 radio personality Nessa, recently shared her distaste on HOV’s new business venture, citing that she doesn’t agree with how the deal attempts to include a social justice component.

"The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in social justice,” she said. “I don’t mind you doing a business deal, but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity.” Nessa also took to social media to denounce reports that speculate that Jay-Z and Kaepernick had a conversation.